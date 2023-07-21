WATCH: Travis Smyth stun fans with first-ever hole-in-one at The Open Championship 2023

The 151st Open Championship is filled with surprises. The tournament got underway at the prestigious Royal Liverpool on Thursday, July 20, with the final scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 23.

During the second round the major Australian golfer, Travis Smyth, made the first hole-in-one of his career at the toughest hole of the golf course. He recorded an eagle on the 3-par 17th hole.

The hole has been controversial as it's difficult for the players to take a shot at it. Yesterday, Lucas Herbert struggled with the game and ended up making a triple bogey.

However, the Aussie, who played on the LIV Golf last year, surprised his fans with an incredible shot on the penultimate hole.

The Open Championship shared the phenomenal shot of the 28-year-old golfer on its Twitter account, praising the star.

"Hole-in-one on 17! Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye," they wrote in the caption.

Fans took the comments section to write:

"Thought this hole was impossible and a career ender."

"He hit a good shot & was rewarded."

The 2023 Open Championship is nearing its conclusion, which will take place on Sunday, July 23. Golfers have been attempting to make the expected cut of +2 to advance to the third round.

Travis Smyth's perforamance at the 2023 Open Champiosnhip

Despite his stunning eagle on the 17th hole, Travis Smyth has been fighting to make the cut at the event. He finished the second round with a score of over eight, which was higher than the expected score of +2.

Travis Symth bogeyed the first hole of the 2023 Open Championship on Thursday. He shot 78 after making three bogeys and one birdie on the front nine and two bogeys, two double bogeys, and one birdie on the back nine. He didn't get off to a strong start and continued to struggle on the front nine of the second round.

Smyth had two bogeys on the front nine and two more on the back nine on Friday. He only shot one birdie and one eagle to finish with a score of 72 and a tie for 140th place, missing the cut.

It is pertinent to note that Brian Harman topped the leaderboard after the semi-finished second round followed by amateur golfer Christo Lamprecht and Tommy Fleetwood, who are three strokes behind him.