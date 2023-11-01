WATCH: Triple F1 champion Max Verstappen caddies for Golf star Michael Block and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez

F1 and Golf recently had quite a big crossover as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez played a round of golf against TaylorMade pro Michael Block. Perez, who caught onto golf quite quickly, displayed an impressive performance as Verstappen drove him around the course.

In the first round of the match, Max Verstappen picked the club that Block would hit for the hole. The player with the least shots to the hole would win the round. Verstappen picked a sand wedge, a six iron, and then a driver for putting. Block was in quite a tough spot.

However, Block rose up to the challenge, and they ended the first round tied for points. Max Verstappen enjoyed himself in round 2, as he went about drifting the golf cart while driving Perez as well as Block round. Being the speed challenge, it was helpful to have Verstappen driving them around the course.

Perez went on to win the challenge with the faster time and they moved on to the last challenge of the day, which was the longest drive challenge. Block won the challenge with ease, all while using the new Red Bull Oracle Stealth Driver that was recently released in a new collaboration.

TaylorMade and Red Bull release new collaboration promo featuring Michael Block, Max Verstappen, and Sergio Perez

Recently, Oracle Red Bull Racing and TaylorMade have set up a new collaboration that has caught the eye of the golf and F1 world. Together, they have designed golf equipment as well as racing gear.

TaylorMade's President and CEO David Abele commented (via the PGA Tour):

“As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike."

Both brands are a perfect fit for each other when it comes to the prioritization of their athletes' talent and the diversification of their respective sports.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said (via PGA Tour):

"We are excited to announce our partnership with TaylorMade and kick things off with the new collaboration; we have put our own unique stamp on the collection and merged elite sport performance and lifestyle."

Both brands have collaborated to introduce the Stealth 2 driver, Spider GTX putter, tees, a Tour Stand golf bag, towel, headcovers, TP5x golf balls, hats, and hoodies.