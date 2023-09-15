Watch: Tyrrell Hatton misses hole-in-one by the flagstick at the BMW PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton missed a hole-in-hole at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship during the second round on Friday, September 15. He played an incredible shot but the ball hit a flagstick near the hole.

The DP World Tour shared a video of the golfer's shot on its X account with a caption saying:

"A flagstick away a @TyrrellHatton hole-in-one."

Tyrrell Hatton played the first round of 68 at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and started the second round on Friday with a birdie on the first hole. He added an eagle on the fourth hole followed by a bogey.

He carded a birdie on the seventh and another on the ninth. Hatton made two birdies on the back nine and added a bogey on the 12th hole in the second round.

Tyrrell Hatton started the game on Thursday, September 14 with a birdie on the sixth hole and added a bogey on the seventh hole. He made five birdies and one bogey on the first hole to settle for under four 68.

Tyrrell Hatton's odds for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship

Hatton displayed incredible gameplay at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and is one of the expert's favourites to win the tournament. According to GNN, his odds to win this week are 2000.

Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the tournament with odds of 700, followed by Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. Matt Fitzpatrick is yet another favourite to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

Here are the odds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 700

Viktor Hovland - 750

Jon Rahm - 850

Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800

Tommy Fleetwood - 1800

Shane Lowry - 2000

Tyrrell Hatton - 2000

Ludvig Aberg - 2500

Tom Kim - 2500

Min Woo Lee - 2800

Adam Scott - 3500

Billy Horschel - 3500

Justin Rose - 3500

Adrian Meronk - 4000

Vincent Norrman - 4000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500

Sepp Straka - 4500

Ryan Fox - 5000

Aaron Rai - 5500

Alexander Bjork - 6000

Jordan Smith - 6000

Thomas Detry - 6000

Robert MacIntyre - 6500

Matt Wallace - 9000

Hatton last played at the 2023 Irish Open but missed the cut. He also competed at the FedEx Cup playoffs and finished in T43 at the St.Jude Championship, T34 at the 2023 BMW Championship and T16 at the Tour Championship.

Here are the results of all the events Tyrrell Hatton played in the season 2022-23:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T45

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T6

The Genesis Invitational: T40

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4

THE PLAYERS Championship: 2

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T59

Valero Texas Open: CUT

Masters Tournament: T34

RBC Heritage: T19

Wells Fargo Championship: T3

AT&T Byron Nelson: T5

PGA Championship: T15

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T12

RBC Canadian Open: T3

U.S. Open: T27

Genesis Scottish Open: T6

The Open Championship: T20

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T43

BMW Championship: T34

TOUR Championship: T16