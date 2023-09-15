Watch: Tyrrell Hatton misses hole-in-one by the flagstick at the BMW PGA Championship

Tyrrell Hatton missed a hole-in-hole at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship during the second round on Friday, September 15. He played an incredible shot but the ball hit a flagstick near the hole.
The DP World Tour shared a video of the golfer's shot on its X account with a caption saying:
"A flagstick away a @TyrrellHatton hole-in-one."
Tyrrell Hatton played the first round of 68 at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and started the second round on Friday with a birdie on the first hole. He added an eagle on the fourth hole followed by a bogey.
He carded a birdie on the seventh and another on the ninth. Hatton made two birdies on the back nine and added a bogey on the 12th hole in the second round.
Tyrrell Hatton started the game on Thursday, September 14 with a birdie on the sixth hole and added a bogey on the seventh hole. He made five birdies and one bogey on the first hole to settle for under four 68.
Tyrrell Hatton's odds for the 2023 BMW PGA Championship
Hatton displayed incredible gameplay at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship and is one of the expert's favourites to win the tournament. According to GNN, his odds to win this week are 2000.
Rory McIlroy is the favourite to win the tournament with odds of 700, followed by Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. Matt Fitzpatrick is yet another favourite to win the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.
Here are the odds of the 2023 BMW PGA Championship (as per GNN):
- Rory McIlroy - 700
- Viktor Hovland - 750
- Jon Rahm - 850
- Matt Fitzpatrick - 1800
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1800
- Shane Lowry - 2000
- Tyrrell Hatton - 2000
- Ludvig Aberg - 2500
- Tom Kim - 2500
- Min Woo Lee - 2800
- Adam Scott - 3500
- Billy Horschel - 3500
- Justin Rose - 3500
- Adrian Meronk - 4000
- Vincent Norrman - 4000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 4500
- Sepp Straka - 4500
- Ryan Fox - 5000
- Aaron Rai - 5500
- Alexander Bjork - 6000
- Jordan Smith - 6000
- Thomas Detry - 6000
- Robert MacIntyre - 6500
- Matt Wallace - 9000
Hatton last played at the 2023 Irish Open but missed the cut. He also competed at the FedEx Cup playoffs and finished in T43 at the St.Jude Championship, T34 at the 2023 BMW Championship and T16 at the Tour Championship.
Here are the results of all the events Tyrrell Hatton played in the season 2022-23:
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T45
- THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T13
- WM Phoenix Open: T6
- The Genesis Invitational: T40
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T4
- THE PLAYERS Championship: 2
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T59
- Valero Texas Open: CUT
- Masters Tournament: T34
- RBC Heritage: T19
- Wells Fargo Championship: T3
- AT&T Byron Nelson: T5
- PGA Championship: T15
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: T12
- RBC Canadian Open: T3
- U.S. Open: T27
- Genesis Scottish Open: T6
- The Open Championship: T20
- FedEx St. Jude Championship: T43
- BMW Championship: T34
- TOUR Championship: T16