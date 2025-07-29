  • home icon
  Watch: U.S. President Donald Trump splits the fairway during inaugural tee at his new course in Scotland

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Jul 29, 2025 14:07 GMT
U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Rounds Of Golf And Trade Talks - Source: Getty
President Donald Trump was reportedly spotted hitting some golf shots in Scotland. During the official grand opening of his new MacLeod Course, the President played the entire course with Paul McGinley, Rich Beem, and his son Eric. Interestingly, on his first tee shot, President Trump took a beautiful swing that split the fairway.

NUCLR Golf reported this on their X page, including a video of Donald Trump striking his tee shot. The President of the United States was entitled to take two or three practice swings before hitting the ball. His swing was flawless, and it helped him land the ball precisely in the middle of the fairway, away from the rough. The X-post by NUCLR Golf read,

"🚨⛳️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #NEW — U.S. President Donald Trump split the fairway with the inaugural tee shot at the grand opening of Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, and is playing alongside Paul McGinley, Rich Beem, and son Eric."
Talking more about this course, the MacLeod Course is the latest Trump-branded golf course and is located in Balmedie in Aberdeenshire, overlooking the North Sea. Interestingly, the course is named after Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod. The 18-hole course was developed by Eric Trump in collaboration with Martin Hawtree, Christian Lundin, and Christine Fraser.

The MacLeod course is said to be the best 36 holes for a golfer because of its difficulty. This course spans 7,589 yards and features the world's largest natural bunker. It has a lot of sand bunkers as well as heathland and wetland, which will undoubtedly make the game more difficult.

Donald Trump's security gets a massive upgrade at his golf courses

U.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway - Source: Getty
In September 2024, Donald Trump was present at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, when an assassination attempt was made on him. Following that incident, Trump strengthened security on the golf course, and an armoured golf cart was reportedly spotted on the course. The Telegraph has published a report that explains everything going on behind the scenes.

On July 27, Colin Rugg, a co-founder of a news platform that covers popular politics updates, posted an X post addressing this matter, revealing,

"Mr Trump’s team deployed an additional security measure in the form of a black-clad, reinforced golf cart."

The post also highlighted,

"Golf Force One is reportedly a Polaris Ranger XP which followed Trump around the course."

Gary Relf, the director of manufacturing armoured cars, also had a look at the new Trump golf cart and stated unequivocally that simply looking at the windscreen indicates that the car is protected and will keep any of its passengers safe. He too stated,

"Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armoured. I’m sitting in an armoured vehicle now. We build armoured vehicles. That does look armoured to me."

President Trump's private/working trip to Scotland is soon coming to an end, as reportedly, July 29 is the last day of it.

