Donald Trump's armor-plated Golf Force One spotted at his soon-to-be-open golf course in Scotland

Donald Trump was recently spotted following by his reportedly armor-plated golf buggy, Golf Force One, at Turnberry Golf Resort in Scotland. The US President is in Scotland for the opening ceremony and ribbon cutting of his newly renovated golf course, Turnberry Golf Resort, which is located on the west coast of Scotland.On July 27, Collin Rugg, a co-founder of the news platform Trending Politics, revealed that the Turnberry Golf Course has been experiencing a number of increased security measures for the President of the United States. Donald Trump was seen sitting in a bulletproof golf cart known as 'Golf Force One'. Rugg's X post also included a video from the golf course, showing the additional security procedures that have been implemented. His post also cited a report from the Telegraph:&quot;Mr Trump’s team deployed an additional security measure in the form of a black-clad, reinforced golf cart.&quot;Rugg's post also added:&quot;Golf Force One is reportedly a Polaris Ranger XP which followed Trump around the course.&quot;According to some reports, Trump has been renovating the course because he wants it to host the Open Championship there. Turnberry has hosted the major four times, with the most recent being in 2009. Following the renovation, even Brandel Chamblee praised the course and even questioned the Open Championship's authority as to why the championship is not being held there.Car expert reveals how it is evident that Donald Trump's golf cart is armoredU.S. President Donald Trump Visits Scotland For Golfing Getaway - Source: GettyDonald Trump survived an assassination attempt while playing golf in Florida last year, which explains why the new armored golf cart was seen on Turnberry Golf Course. According to a Telegraph report, Gary Relf, director of Armoured Car Services, revealed how the front windscreen indicates that the golf cart is obvious. He stated:&quot;Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armoured. I’m sitting in an armoured vehicle now. We build armoured vehicles. That does look armoured to me.&quot;Aside from that, Relf said that he is also an armored car provider, and that while metal pieces never reveal whether or not a car is protected, the windscreen or side panels do. He explained:&quot;When we armour a vehicle, we take every kind of technical element out, the roof, the seats, the floor, the carpet, and then we put the armouring in, and we replace it all afterwards, so you might never know. But the thing that gives it away is the front windscreen.&quot;Gary Relf also claimed that Donald Trump's golf buggy can protect every passenger sitting in it.