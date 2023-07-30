Watch: Unraveling the journey of Lee Hodges and wife Savannah from 'high school sweethearts to happily married'

Lee Hodges is making headlines after headlines for his incredible performance at the 2023 3M Open Championship. The American professional golfer has become the talk of the town after dominating the field of the PGA Tour event since round one on Thursday, July 27.

Hodges played a bogey-free round on the first day, making eight birdies to register a lead in the game. He stretched his lead in the next two rounds and settled with a score of under 20.

The PGA Tour recently shared a throwback video of Hodges and his wife Savannah, in which the duo spoke about their happily married life. The clip was recorded soon after the couple got married and were on their honeymoon.

Technically, Savannah accompanied her husband on a golf tournament at the Work in Maine Open on the Korn Ferry Tour just after getting married in 2021. The couple shared their love story with the producer.

"We were at a high school basketball game and, Savannah was just sitting there. It was...we took off ever since," said Lee.

However, before he could continue further, his wife jumped in between and said:

"Well....I didn't really like you that much at first, but you grew on me."

To which Lee replied:

"It's fine, we're married now."

"Yeah, it all worked out," said Savannah.

Next, the producer asked them:

"Who is the better dancer?"

Lee said:

"Oh, she is. "

Savannah accepted the compliment and said:

"Definitely."

While Lee added:

"I don't dance, yeah. "

The couple also spoke about their wedding day. Lee Hodges said:

"Everything at the wedding went great everybody was there that we wanted to be there. We had a really good time."

"I'm glad that some of the golfers took time off to come to celebrate with us," Savannah added.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



From high school sweethearts in Alabama to happily married, get to know Savannah and Lee Hodges. Meet the HodgesFrom high school sweethearts in Alabama to happily married, get to know Savannah and Lee Hodges. pic.twitter.com/FuAuprofrb

Lee Hodges and Savannah Rae Kennedy got married on June 20, 2021, and soon after he turned pro.

Who is Lee Hodges' wife?

Lee Hodges is married to his high school sweetheart Savannah. The couple tied the knot on June 20, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family members.

Lee's wife Savannah was also into sports during her college days. However, after marrying Hodges she enjoys her time traveling with her husband and cheering for him. She also has a beautiful dog named Cooper.

Savannah Hodges's dog Copper Kennedy (Image via Instagram/@srhodges_2)

Savannah has also accompanied her husband at the 3M Open Championship. After playing the third round of 66 at the TPC Twin Cities Golf Club on July 29, the American golfer said to the media that he would just chill out with his wife that night and would be looking for a victory on Sunday, July 30.

Hodges said via ESPN:

"I honestly don't think I'll be that nervous tonight. I'll hang out with my wife. We'll go do something fun. I mean, yeah, it's just golf at the end of the day. I'm lucky to be here."

The final round of the 3M Open will start at 7:35 am ET on July 30. However, Lee Hodges will tee off at 1:35 pm ET with JT Poston.