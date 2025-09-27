WATCH: US Ryder Cup fans attempts new chant ahead of Day 2 after facing criticism on opening day

USA Ryder Cup fans tried a fresh approach on Saturday at Bethpage Black after being mocked for their usual “USA, USA” routine. Following widespread criticism of the crowd’s rowdy but unimaginative cheering on Day 1, a group of fans introduced a chant with more rhythm ahead of Day 2.Golf outlet No Laying Up posted a clip on X showing a fan leader coaching the crowd. He told them to slow down, joking that they seemed hyperactive, and then set a beat with hand claps. The fans followed along, mimicking the famous “We Will Rock You” rhythm as they chanted,“Scottie Scottie Scheffler.”Watch the clip here:Collin Morikawa had urged spectators before the event to bring “absolute chaos,” saying it would energize the American team. “I'm all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American Team. We want it. Like we want to use that to our advantage,&quot; he said.Bryson DeChambeau also embraced the atmosphere earlier in the week, joining fans in a “We Will Rock You” sing-along during practice. Team Europe, meanwhile, carried a 5.5–2.5 lead into the second day of the 2025 Ryder Cup, looking to extend their advantage over the United States.How much does it cost fans to attend a Ryder Cup event at Bethpage Black?The first day of the 2025 Ryder Cup is already in the books, but fans are still packing Bethpage Black in Long Island despite high ticket prices. Tickets for each day, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, cost around £750, more than double the £350 charged in 2021, according to the PGA of America. Over 500,000 fans entered a lottery to get a chance to buy tickets. Corporate hospitality packages sold out quickly, and resale prices for Sunday tickets are now between £800 and £2,000. Bryan Karns, championship director at the PGA, told SiriusXM that the Ryder Cup is“A tier one event that’s on par with a World Series or with an NBA Finals Game 7.”He added, “There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list in the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game [of the] World Series on their bucket list.”Food and drinks add more to the cost. A 16-ounce Michelob Ultra or Bud Light costs about £11, while a premium pint is £14. The venue's setup is equally impressive, with 15 helipads for about 3,000 guests and over 1.5 square miles of tents and flooring for 100,000 ticket holders. Meanwhile, fans watching from home can catch the action on NBC, Golf Channel, USA Network, and Peacock.