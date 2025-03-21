Despite struggling with Tiger Woods’ son at Junior Invitational, Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump impresses with golf swing

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump is doing rounds on social media with her golf swing. The video was shared by Golf Digest on X (previously Twitter). She is currently competing in the Junior Invitational, one of the most prestigious junior golf events.

Trump is a competitive golfer who has played for the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida. This week, she is competing at the Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville, SC. Golf Digest shared the video of her swing at the Junior Invitational on X, and the post has already received more than 50K views.

President Trump's granddaughter is among the 24 female golfers competing at the 2025 Junior Invitational. She scored a 17-over 89 in the first round, followed by a second round score of 7-over.

On the other hand, Charlie Woods is playing along with 35 other male golfers. He had a first round score of 78, followed by a score of 73 in the second round.

The Junior Invitational is a very prestigious event that has been graced by past winners like Scottie Scheffler, Austin Eckroat, Joaquin Niemann, and Akshay Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Kai Trump is set to continue her golf journey for the University of Miami, having announced her commitment to the program last year. She is scheduled to play in the women's team of the program in 2026. Trump shared the news on her Instagram on August 19, 2024:

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey..."

Trump also recently secured a major sponsorship deal with TaylorMade.

Kai Trump secures TaylorMade deal

The U.S. President's granddaughter currently has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her YouTube channel has more than one million subscribers. Trump's account on X also has close to a million followers.

Kai has gained immense popularity over the years. Even though she is still studying at Benjamin School in Florida, Trump recently landed a brand new deal. Back in February 16, 2025, she entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with TaylorMade Golf.

Kai Trump shared this news on her Instagram:

"I'm proud to officially be joining team TaylorMade! This has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid and I can't wait for the journey ahead. Excited to see what we can accomplish together in the future!"

Kai Trump has a NIL (name, image and likeness) evaluation worth more than $1.2 million (according to On3 Sports). As per her valuation, she stands at the first rank in women's high school golf and the 77th position in the On3 NIL 100 list.

