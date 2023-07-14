WATCH: Viktor Hovland leaves fans in awe with a ‘crazy’ shot at the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 

Viktor Hovland had an incredible start to the second round of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. He began the game by birdieing the first hole at The Renaissance Golf Course in Scotland. His incredible performance helped him to jump 114 positions on the leaderboard.

The PGA Tour shared a short video on its Twitter account on Hovland's mind-blowing shot with a caption saying:

"A ridiculous shot from Viktor Hovland @ScottishOpen."

His shot left fans in awe as took to the comments section to say:

"Crazy stuff!!"

"Oh my goodness!"

"Birdie of the century"

Viktor Hovland had no right to make a birdie there...



The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open is underway from July 13 to July 16.

Viktor Hovland's performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Viktor Hovland made a birdie on the first hole of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. His performance, however, deteriorated as the event progressed. On Thursday, July 13, Hovland made two bogeys on the front nine holes and a bogey and birdie on the back nine. He had a score of 73 after the first round.

Hovland began his round on Friday, July 14, with a birdie on the first hole. From the third to the fifth hole, he had back-to-back birdies, and a bogey on the seventh. He finished with four birdies on the back nine to finish with a total of seven under 63.

Viktor Hovland concluded the semi-finished second round of the Genesis Scottish Open in 23rd place.

Genesis Scottish Open Leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open leaderboard after the semi-finished second round:

1 Tom Kim: -10

T2 Tyrrell Hatton: -9

T2 Byeong Hun An: -9

T4 Padraig Harrington: -7

T4 Scottie Scheffler: -7

T4 Nicolai Højgaard: -7

T7 Daniel Hillier: -6

T7 Max Homa: -6

T7 Rickie Fowler: -6

T7 Grant Forrest: -6

T7 Davis Riley: -6

T7 Ryan Fox -6

T7 Ben Griffin: -6

T7 Rory McIlroy -6

T15 Gavin Green: -5

T15 Romain Langasque: -5

T15 Harry Hall: -5

T15 Shane Lowry: -5

T15 Wyndham Clark -3

T15 Erik van Rooyen: -5

T15 Tom Hoge: -5

T15 Sebastian Söderberg: -5

T15 K.H. Lee: -5

T24 Yannik Paul: -4

T24 Viktor Hovland: -4

T24 Connor Syme: -4

T24 Kurt Kitayama: -4

T24 Ashun Wu: -4

T24 Thomas Detry -4

T24 Will Gordon: -4

T24 Ewen Ferguson: -4

T24 Oliver Bekker: -4

T24 David Lingmerth: -4

T34 Lee Hodges: -3

T34 Jordan Smith: -3

T34 Calum Hill: -3

T34 Billy Horschel: -3

T34 Alexander Björk: -3

T34 Dan Bradbury: -3

T34 Gary Woodland: -3

T34 Guido Migliozzi: -3

T34 Sami Välimäki: -3

T34 Robert MacIntyre: -3

T34 Garrick Higgo: -3

T34 Sam Burns: -3

T34 Thorbjørn Olesen -3

T34 Thriston Lawrence -3

T34 Brian Harman: -3

T34 Eric Cole: -3

T50 Ben Taylor -2

T50: Tom McKibbin: -2

T50 Julien Brun: -2

T50 Antoine Rozner -2

T50 Luke List: -2

T50 Adri Arnaus: -2

T50 Austin Eckroat -2

T50 Victor Perez -2

T50 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T50 Matt Wallace: -2

T50 Mackenzie Hughes: -2

T50 Maximilian Kieffer: -2

T50 Matt Fitzpatrick: -2

T50 Justin Thomas: -2

T50 Min Woo Lee: -2

T50 Nick Taylor: -2

T50 Marcel Siem: -2

T50 Dylan Wu: -2

T50 Shubhankar Sharma: -2

T50 Tapio Pulkkanen: -2