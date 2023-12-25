Watch: Viktor Hovland spends Christmas Eve clearing snow at his home in Norway

After an incredible season on the PGA Tour, Viktor Hovland was at his home in Norway for Christmas, clearing ice outside his residence on Christmas Eve.

Viktor's brother Mats Hovland posted the video on Instagram, which was shared by Flushing It Golf on X (formerly called Twitter). Mats wrote:

"He [Hovland] doesn't often do that there..."

The Norwegian golf star was sporting a jacket and snow boots while trying to remove the snow with the shovel. Flushing It Golf further wrote:

"The FedEx Cup Champion is spending his Christmas Eve clearing snow back home in Norway. It looks like he’s fighting a losing battle though! 🤣"

Expand Tweet

Viktor has two siblings, Mats and Julie. Mats is a business marketing graduate from BI Norwegian Business School. On the other hand, their sister, Julie, shares an interest in golf, much like her brother. She has played for the University of Alabama's women's team.

Besides, Julie also achieved victory at the Sage Meadows Track in 2020 in Arkansas. She holds a degree in business management.

How was Viktor Hovland's 2022–23 season?

Viktor Hovland bagged four professional titles this season. His wins included the 2022 Hero World Challenge, Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship. For the uninitiated, the Hero World Challenge was an unofficial event on the PGA Tour. He reached a personal best ranking of fourth in the Original World Golf Ranking.

Hovland made cuts in all the starts this season and recorded nine top-10 finishes. He also had a top-20 finish in all four majors. The Norwegian finished T7 at the Masters Tournament, T2 at the PGA Championship, 19th at the US Open, and T13 at the Open Championship.

Hovland was also part of Europe's Ryder Cup squad for the second straight time. He entered the event on the back of two wins in his last two starts to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. He finished the event with 3.5 points and a scoreline of 3-1-1, which helped Europe continue its dominance at home.

Viktor Hovland's last start was the Hero World Challenge earlier this month. The two-time defending champion at the Albany Golf Course could only finish 10th this year. He will next compete at the Sentry, where he finished T18 last time after shooting at 17-under. The first event of the 2024 season will begin on January 4 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Hawaii.

Here's a look at Viktor Hovland's results this season:

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T5

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T21

World Wide Technology Championship: T10

Hero World Challenge: 1

Sentry Tournament of Champions: T18

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T13

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T10

THE PLAYERS Championship: T3

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31

Masters Tournament: T7

RBC Heritage: T59

Wells Fargo Championship: T43

PGA Championship: T2

Charles Schwab Challenge: T16

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: P1

U.S. Open: 19

Travelers Championship: T29

Genesis Scottish Open: T25

The Open Championship: T13

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T13

BMW Championship: 1

TOUR Championship **: P1

Ryder Cup: 1

Hero World Challenge: 10