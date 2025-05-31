WATCH: Xander Schauffele delivers electric eagle with wedge at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele is currently competing in the ongoing Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. During his second round, he shot a phenomenal birdie using a golf wedge.

Schauffele claimed his maiden major championship title at the 2024 PGA Championship. He then claimed his second title at the 2024 Open Championship. This year, he has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour and is now attempting to claim his first title in the 2025 Memorial Tournament.

On day two at Muirfield Village, the 31-year-old golfer's first shot on the par-5 seventh hole took the ball 290 yards to the right fairway. His second took it even closer, 46 yards away from the hole. Finally, using a golf wedge, his third shot drove the ball into the hole, delivering a stunning eagle.

Trending

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

During his first round at the Memorial Tournament, Xander Schauffele opened with five birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. On day two, he opened with yet another double bogey on the first before repeating it on the 12th.

The California-born golfer picked up the pace with an eagle on the seventh and a total of six birdies across 18 holes in his second round. He finished with 3-under 69, bringing his total score across 36 holes to 2-under 142. Currently at T8, he is safe from the cut line of 5-over and will procced into the tournament's third round.

A look at Xander Schauffele’s performance on the PGA Tour this year

Although Xander Schauffele has yet to claim his first title of the year, he has had a pretty decent run, having not missed the cut in any tournament thus far. His first start of the year was at The Sentry, where he finished at T30 with 17-under 275.

Schauffele competed in both the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship this year. He scored 5-under 283 and placed T8 at Augusta National, which remains his best performance so far. Later, he scored 1-under 283 and placed T28 in the PGA Championship.

Xander Schauffele’s second-best result this year came at the Truist Championship. He scored 9-under 271 and finished at T11, tied with Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, and Harris English.

Schauffele’s most underwhelming result was at the prestigious Players Championship, where he placed 72nd, coming in last place. He carded 13-over 301 in the tournament and was behind Rickie Fowler, who was in 71st position with 12-over 300.

Here’s a breakdown of Xander Schauffele’s results on the PGA Tour this year:

The Sentry: T30 with 275 (-17)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T40 with 292 (+4)

The Players Championship: 72nd with 301 (+13)

Valspar Championship: T12 with 279 (-5)

Masters Tournament: T8 with 283 (-5)

RBC Heritage: T18 with 275 (-9)

Truist Championship: T11 with 271 (-9)

PGA Championship: T28 with 283 (-1)

The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T8 with 142 (-2) [ONGOING]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More