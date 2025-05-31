WATCH: Xander Schauffele delivers electric eagle with wedge at the Memorial Tournament 2025

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Xander Schauffele is currently competing in the ongoing Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. During his second round, he shot a phenomenal birdie using a golf wedge.
Schauffele claimed his maiden major championship title at the 2024 PGA Championship. He then claimed his second title at the 2024 Open Championship. This year, he has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour and is now attempting to claim his first title in the 2025 Memorial Tournament.
On day two at Muirfield Village, the 31-year-old golfer's first shot on the par-5 seventh hole took the ball 290 yards to the right fairway. His second took it even closer, 46 yards away from the hole. Finally, using a golf wedge, his third shot drove the ball into the hole, delivering a stunning eagle.
Watch the video here:
During his first round at the Memorial Tournament, Xander Schauffele opened with five birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey. On day two, he opened with yet another double bogey on the first before repeating it on the 12th.
The California-born golfer picked up the pace with an eagle on the seventh and a total of six birdies across 18 holes in his second round. He finished with 3-under 69, bringing his total score across 36 holes to 2-under 142. Currently at T8, he is safe from the cut line of 5-over and will procced into the tournament's third round.
A look at Xander Schauffele’s performance on the PGA Tour this year
Although Xander Schauffele has yet to claim his first title of the year, he has had a pretty decent run, having not missed the cut in any tournament thus far. His first start of the year was at The Sentry, where he finished at T30 with 17-under 275.
Schauffele competed in both the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship this year. He scored 5-under 283 and placed T8 at Augusta National, which remains his best performance so far. Later, he scored 1-under 283 and placed T28 in the PGA Championship.
Xander Schauffele’s second-best result this year came at the Truist Championship. He scored 9-under 271 and finished at T11, tied with Daniel Berger, Corey Conners, and Harris English.
Schauffele’s most underwhelming result was at the prestigious Players Championship, where he placed 72nd, coming in last place. He carded 13-over 301 in the tournament and was behind Rickie Fowler, who was in 71st position with 12-over 300.
Here’s a breakdown of Xander Schauffele’s results on the PGA Tour this year:
- The Sentry: T30 with 275 (-17)
- Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T40 with 292 (+4)
- The Players Championship: 72nd with 301 (+13)
- Valspar Championship: T12 with 279 (-5)
- Masters Tournament: T8 with 283 (-5)
- RBC Heritage: T18 with 275 (-9)
- Truist Championship: T11 with 271 (-9)
- PGA Championship: T28 with 283 (-1)
- The Memorial Tournament pres. by Workday: T8 with 142 (-2) [ONGOING]