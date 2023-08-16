"We'd have to talk” – Keegan Bradley chooses between playing the Ryder Cup or getting $50,000,000

Keegan Bradley's heroics during the 2012 Ryder Cup was one of the most talked about incidents at that time in the golfing fraternity. Although the US team lost that edition, the golfer's 3-0-1 that year had a huge impact on his career.

Recently, while speaking to Dan Rapaport, the Woodstock-born golfer opened up about how badly he wants to make it into the upcoming Rome event. Despite having a stellar show in the 2022-23 season, he struggled to reach the level this year.

"Well, I didn't know if I was gonna get back to this level. Like I wanted to play another Ryder Cup. But, it doesn't matter how much I wanted to play, I may not be able to do it. No matter, how many balls I hit, or dream hours, there was a period I didn't know," he said.

When Rapaport asked him if he would choose 10 million or play Ryder Cup, the golfer immediately replied to play in the prestigious biennial team event.

"I would much rather play the Ryder Cup. Ten million is... you have to [makes up sign]. Fifty (when asked about fifty millions)...?, we'd have to talk [laughs]," Keegan Bradley said.

Watch the Interview here:

Keegan Bradley currently stands in 11th position in the Ryder Cup rankings. He might certainly make it into the Zach Johnson-led US team if he manages to get to the top six or be picked by the captain himself.

How has Keegan Bradley performed in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season?

The former PGA Championship winner was deprived of a win since 2018. However, the 37-year-old golfer bounced back really strong this season on the PGA Tour.

Keegan Bradley started off the 2022-23 season with a T5 finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship and followed it with a blistering victory at the ZOZO Championship. Later in June, he also secured a win at the Travelers Championship.

Overall in 15 out of 20 starts, he managed to make the cut. He secured five top-10 finishes, including two wins, this season as well.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Keegan Bradley in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Sanderson Farms Championship - T5

ZOZO Championship - 1

THE CJ CUP - T21

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 34

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed the Cut

Farmers Insurance Open - 2

WM Phoenix Open - T20

The Genesis Invitational - Missed the Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T10

THE PLAYERS Championship - Missed the Cut

Masters Tournament - T23

RBC Heritage - T48

Wells Fargo Championship - T35

PGA Championship - T29

Memorial Tournament - T30

U.S. Open - Missed the Cut

Travelers Championship - 1

Rocket Mortgage Classic - T21

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T43

While the past few seasons haven't been much fruitful for Keegan Bradley, he surely had a terrific 2022-23 season. However, his selection in the Ryder Cup 2023 might be clear after the Tour Championship scheduled in later August.