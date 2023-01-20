“We have a good depth of field" - Europe captain Luke Donald reacts to Ian Poulter's Ryder Cup comments 

Ian Poulter defected to LIV Golf earlier last year. The ace golfer has been a spokesperson for the controversial Saudi-backed series ever since. Most recently, the golfer came out to state that he might skip the Ryder Cup, even if he qualifies for it.

Poulter’s comment stirred a controversy. Following this, Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has now come out to slam the comments. The Team Europe skipper said that he wasn’t looking for such players. Stating that he was ready to welcome golfers who wanted to play at the event, Donald said that his side has a “good depth of field.”

Speaking to Sky Sports about Poulter's comments, Luke Donald said that he is the first captain to deal with such a situation. He said:

"I don’t think any other captains in past Ryder Cups have had to deal with this situation… Hopefully in a few weeks’ time from my standpoint I’ll have a bit more clarity on what is going to happen, who I can pick, who I can’t pick and we will make it [a decision] there. My goal in September is to have a group of guys unified and playing at their most.”

He further added:

"I am looking forward to the guys wanting to be here, trying to earn points and make that team... The changing of the guard happens all the time and I am not too worried. Having watched all these players, and the 20 guys last week [Hero Cup], tremendous talent on display. They are good golfers, equally good enough to compete and win a Ryder Cup in September. We have a good depth of field."

It is pertinent to note that Luke Donald’s comments come just a week after the Hero Cup. The European team captain saw golfers on the Great Britain & Ireland team take on Continental Europe in a three-day event. Following this, the Englishman even stated that he was happy with the players available to him for the main event in Rome.

Ian Poulter hints at skipping Ryder Cup

Ian Poulter, who has been a major part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team, has now suggested he would consider staying out of the international event even if he qualifies. The LIV golfer made the comment amid raging debates on whether rebel players would be allowed to play in Rome.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Ian Poulter said:

"It’s [the Ryder Cup] the only thing that has mattered to me for 20 years. You all know that. But when you feel like things have changed, you might feel a little differently. I would love to qualify. Whether I play or not would be a different thing."

It is also noteworthy that European team captain Luke Donald’s predecessor Henrik Stenson also defected to LIV Golf. Earlier this year, Donald had dismissed the idea of rebel players at the international event. He had stated that it was the right time for the teams to introduce some fresh blood to their rosters.

