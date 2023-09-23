“We knew what the job is” - Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda on winning clutch game against Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho at Solheim Cup

Friday was the day for the American team at the 2023 Solheim Cup while Saturday was dominated by the European team. During the morning foursome matches of the second day, the European team added 2 points to its total score.

Spanish golfer Carlota Ciganda and Danish golfer Emily Pedersen paired up for the second-day match and registered a victory over Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kopcho by 2&1.

In a post-tournament press conference, the European team discussed their victory. Emily revealed that she and Carlota talked about the game last night after it was statistically played and ultimately won. She said (via Golf Week):

"We knew what the job is, to go out and get points. And Carlota and I spoke last night, from the start every shot counts, and we did that. I think we were really good at staying present. We got over it when we made mistakes and then we just kept on fighting, kept the spirits high. So we did great as a team.”

The triumph, according to fan favorite Carlota Cignada, was crucial since they didn't want to give the Americans an unfair advantage. She said that the US team is difficult to beat and that they must play well to gain an advantage in the match. Cignada said (via Golf Week):

“I think it’s important because you don’t want to give too much to the Americans. I mean, they are tough to beat. They are really strong and they are really good, so we can do this, but we have to play good golf, and we have to be very present and hopefully that’s enough.”

Solheim Cup Day 2 result

The American team continues to lead by 2 points following Saturday's foursome matches. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho competed against Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda in the foursome match, which the European team won 2–1.

The American pair of Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang won the second match by defeating Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire.

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz defeated Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier by 5&3 to add another point to the US team.

Maja Stark & Linn Grant and Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee squared off in the final foursome game. The match was won by Stark and Grant by 1 up.

Here are the results of the Saturday foursome matches:

Emily Pedersen and Carlota Ciganda def. Lilia Vu and Jennifer Kupcho by 2&1

Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang def. Anna Nordqvist and Leona Maguire by 1 up

Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz def. Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier by 5&3

Maja Stark & Linn Grant def. Danielle Kang & Andrea Lee by 1 up

Here are the pairings of Saturday Fourball:

Nelly Korda/Ally Ewing vs. Charley Hull/ Leona Maguire

Cheyenne Knight/Angel Yin vs. Anna Nordqvist/ Caroline Hedwall

Rose Zhang/Andrea Lee vs. Madelene Sagstrom/Emily Pedersen

Danielle Kang/Lilia Vu vs. Carlota Ciganda/Linn Grant