“We'll call them our stadium” - Bubba Watson reveals future plans for LIV golf courses

Bubba Watson recently revealed plans for LIV Golf moving forward. The rebel tour has popped up and become a thorn in the side of the PGA Tour and they've grown significantly, but not many knew what their long-term goal was.

Now, Watson has revealed that he knows the plan for LIV and believes it's a good one. The golfer said via Golf Monthly:

"I know what our business plan is and business model is. We are talking about having teams from different parts of the world."

Bubba Watson expounded, revealing that LIV Golf wants to introduce their own exclusive golf courses:

"We are talking about having our own golf courses that, basically, we'll call them our stadiums. We are talking about having golf academies to help young golfers, but also young golfers that want to play at our level, just like any other sports team around the world."

"So there's a lot of dreams and aspirations and a lot of things that we've already accomplished in less than a year, but we still want to keep going forward."

The PGA Tour hasn't quite adopted this model, so it will be a bit revolutionary. Might they follow suit if this is a successful endeavor for Greg Norman and LIV Golf?

Bubba Watson reveals what's so special about LIV Golf

It's no secret that there are advantages to joining LIV Golf. From a financial standpoint, it's very advantageous. It's also more laid-back and in some instances, more fun.

Bubba Watson loves LIV Golf

Bubba Watson believes the team aspect makes the game more fun, which is a big draw for the tour:

"Legacy-wise, I just want to be part of something that was amazing, I believe in. I believe in the right steps and what we are taking. I believe that golf was kind of stale and the only sport that I saw that was missing team atmosphere, we love The Ryder Cup, we love the Presidents Cup, so why not do it all year round?"

He continued:

"For me, you play high school golf as a team, college golf as a team and pro golf, there's no team, and so now there's a team. Legacy is just be to part of something. It's not about me or who I am individually. It's about all of us coming together to start LIV, to be part of LIV, and watch the game of golf to grow to a place it's never been before, and I think so far we are doing it."

He believes the game is changing as a result and believes the sport will be in a much better place in the future. This is all thanks to what LIV is doing from his perspective:

"Obviously not as fast as some people want and not as nice as some people want, but I think we are in the right spot, and ten years from now, it will be a different conversation. I mean, I will probably be retired by then. But it will be fun."

How different will golf look when LIV is well established and influential?

