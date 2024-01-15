“We need the game to come back together” - Bryson DeChambeau expresses optimism for LIV Golf's future and potential reconciliation with PGA Tour

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau is bullish about the future of LIV Golf amidst its negotiations with the PGA Tour. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the American golfer shared his thoughts on the Saudi Arabian circuit.

Bryson DeChambeau spoke about the sudden change in Rory McIlroy's stance on LIV Golf and about the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. The 2020 US Open winner said he was glad that, McIlroy finally realized that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf should go hand-in-hand for the growth of the sport. DeChambeau believes the game needs to 'come back together' so the best players can play against each other.

It is important to note that LIV golfers have been banned from competing on the PGA Tour and hence fans can seldomly see some of the best golfers in the same field, the exception being the Majors.

Speaking about the LIV Golf and PGA Tour reconciliation, DeChambeau said in his interview with the Sports Illustrative (via Bellingham Herald):

"He (Rory McIlroy) realizes the game has to come back together. As do all of us. I’ve said from Day 1 I want the game to come back together. We need the game to come back together. Not just for ourselves to play against the best players. But for the fans to see us play against each other again. And for the game of golf to grow the way we know it can. I just wish people would have taken meetings in the beginning."

DeChambeau further discussed his participation in PGA Tour competitions. He said he would be happy to support any competition that would let him participate. He was hopeful about continuing to compete on the American Tour despite acknowledging the difficult circumstances surrounding the relationship between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

"I’d love to support any tournament that would allow me to play. You’ve got to remember, we were pushed out. We made a decision. Totally understand the whole situation and understand the PGA Tour’s position to do what they did. I made a decision to play somewhere else. Would I have loved to supported tournaments and played PGA Tour events still? Absolutely," DeChambeau added.

The PGA Tour decided to merge with LIV Golf in June 2023 after denouncing the latter for more than a year. However, the framework deal hasn't been finished yet. It was scheduled to conclude by December 31, 2023, but was postponed again to a later date.

Noticeably, amidst the negotiation deal, the Saudi circuit witnessed the addition of another top-ranked golfer to their roster. Last month, reigning Masters winner Jon Rahm defected from the PGA Tour to join LIV.

When will Bryson DeChambeau play next?

Bryson DeChambeau will compete in the third season of LIV Golf in 2024. He will compete at the season-opening event of the Saudi Arabian circuit in Mexico next month.

LIV Golf is scheduled to start its third season with the Mayakoba event, which will take place from February 2 to 4 at El Camaleon Golf Course.