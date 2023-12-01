“We need to be unionized” - PGA Tour winner expresses frustration with Jay Monahan behind decision to enter LIV Golf's event

Chris Stroud, a PGA Tour professional golfer, recently announced his participation in the LIV Golf Promotions Event. Stroud explained that he would feature at the event because of his discontent with the PGA Tour.

The American has been a professional golfer for 19 seasons, 16 of which came on the PGA Tour. In a recent interview with the Golf Channel, Chris Stroud said that the Tour does not properly distribute the profits from Tour-level events.

According to Golf Monthly, Chris Stroud stated:

"The Tour has built this bad culture. I love [Jay Monahan], but the Tour has never tried to give back to the players, we've never had a voice. So, Jay has had a free hand to do whatever he wants."

He added:

"I believe [Monahan] and a lot of people at the Tour genuinely care about us, but the system has never been set up to help the players. The Tour has taken all this extra money and not spread it out properly. I've talked to so many players about this and the answer is always, we need to be unionized."

Stroud also said that he learned firsthand from other golfers that LIV Golf cares about its players.

"I've learned this over 16 years on PGA Tour, every single year I see more unhappy players — and players on LIV are happy. I talked to Marc Leishman today and he said the team aspect is fun, but the coolest part is these people care about us," he said.

Stroud then stated that he is willing to face the consequences of an eventual move to LIV Golf, even if it means not being able to return to the Tour.

"I go straight to LIV, without question. Even if it were just for one year it would be worth it because the Tour has done everything wrong. If they say I can't be on the PGA Tour, that's fine. I love the PGA Tour and what it stands for but I'm so unimpressed with how everything has transpired the last three years."

Expand Tweet

Chris Stroud played 22 tournaments on the American Tour during the 2022-23 season, missing 14 cuts. His FedEx Cup ranking (168th) does not even guarantee him a conditional membership on the circuit for 2024.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan issued a statement in early November stating that playing in the LIV Golf Promotions Tournament was not against the rules and players wouldn't be barred from participating in the event.

However, days later, players were informed by Monahan's team that the PGA Tour would enforce the "media release" rule, which implies that players who want to participate in events not sanctioned by the PGA Tour must inform at least 45 days before the start of the tournament.

It has not been reported which players complied with this rule. However, LIV Golf announced its Q-School only 48 days in advance. Penalties for violators may include fines and suspensions from the PGA Tour.

A look at Chris Stroud's PGA Tour career

Chris Stroud, 41, turned professional in 2004 and received his PGA Tour card three years later. Since then he has played at the highest level, with a few appearances on the Korn Ferry Tour as well.

However, Stroud's career never really took off on the world's top circuit. He only managed to win one tournament, the 2017 Barracuda Championship.

Stroud's Tour career includes 402 tournaments played with 208 cuts made. He recorded 34 Top-10 finishes, including the aforementioned victory and two runner-up finishes. His earnings from professional golf come up to a total of $13.3 million.

Chris Stroud does not meet any of the eligibility criteria to enter the LIV Golf Promotions Event, so his participation is via an invitation from the organizers. It has not been reported whether his participation will begin on the first or second date of the event.