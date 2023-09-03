“We did not play it cool” – Megan Khang on missing a Drake concert and meeting Travis Scott with Alison Lee

Megan Khang hasn't missed any of her shots over the last two weeks, but she recently missed the chance to attend Drake's concert in Vancouver, Canada.

Khang registered her first LPGA Tour win at the CPKC Women's Open after beating Jin Young Ko in the playoffs. On Saturday, September 2, she made a hat trick of 66s at the ongoing Portland Classic, taking the single-stroke lead.

On Monday, August 29, Drake and Travis Scott performed at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, as part of Drake's much-celebrated "It's All a Blur" tour. Khang was also in Vancouver as she was participating in the CPKC Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf Course, but she missed the much-anticipated concert.

Speaking to the Golf Channel after her Saturday round at Macan Course, Khang narrated the incident. She said:

"Drake was a little upsetting, but it wasn't his fault. It was a pretty cool dinner though. You know, I went to dinner with Allison Lee that Monday right before the concert. And even though we didn't get to see Drake, we did see like Travis Scott and his whole little posse walking back and forth."

"But we did not play it cool. I remember he walked by, and Allison just goes, 'Travis Scott!" His security kind of just looked at us, and we were like, 'Okay, yeah, we're not getting invited to go have drinks with them.'

Megan Khang birdies the final hole to take the lead at the LPGA Portland Classic after three rounds

The 25-year-old American carded her third straight 66 at the Portland Classic on Sunday. She finished the third round with an 18-foot birdie putt as she aggregated at 18-under after 54 holes. She's one stroke ahead of Hyu Joon Jang and Chanettee Wannasaen.

Khang, who won her maiden LPGA title last Sunday at Shaughnessy in Vancouver looked pretty solid this week as well. Her third round included seven birdies and one bogey on the par-4, 9th hole.

Khang was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"Game feels pretty solid. I think last week definitely helped build some confidence, knowing I can win out here. It's not just if it was going to happen or when, but like it has happened, so it's definitely a great feeling to have under the belt."

She further stated that she was trying to apply the learnings from the last week.

Going with I think a one-shot lead," she added. "So it's definitely a lot closer and there is a ton of people. I know for a fact you can shoot low, and so it's going to be anyone's game out there I feel like."

Hyo Joon Jang of South Korea shot a 62 with the help of 11 birdies and one bogey to jump to joint second place after the third round. Jang, who is ranked 488th in the world, is tied with Monday qualifier Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand after the Saturday round.

Carlota Ciganda shot 6-under 66 in the third round to aggregate at 15-under and was placed fourth after 54 holes. Xiyu Lin, Atthaya Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, and Gina Kim are tied for fifth after three days of golf at Shaughnessy.