“We’re eliminating scenarios” – Zach Johnson on why Netflix’s ‘Full Swing’ was not granted access to cover the 2023 Ryder Cup US team

Golf docuseries Full Swing was given access to fans around the globe to learn about the personal lives of golfers. It became one of the most popular golf documentaries and fans are looking forward to its second season.

The film features the personal and professional lives of the players. However, the US Ryder Cup team members denied being surrounded by cameras all the time.

In a recent interview, the US Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson confirmed that he asked the team members about filming the Ryder Cup for the Full Swing but all the 12 players voted to keep locker room gossips away from the limelight.

In a telephonic interview with the media, Johnson said (via Awful Announcing):

"It was one of those where we all gathered, I talked to every individual and laid out scenarios. And they all felt like it was best to navigate that week of the tournament in a manner which the sanctity and sacredness of Team USA is preserved. We’re eliminating scenarios.”

Justin Thomas, a member of the 2023 US Ryder Cup team, said that it was an easy decision to make. The American golfer said:

"I just think there was maybe a couple of people a little skeptical, and it really was not even a conversation. We’re all a team this week. All 12 were on board, so it doesn’t really matter.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome, Italy.

"I'm not overly concerned" - Zach Johnson talks about US Ryder Cup members playing at the Fortinet Championship

Two of the US Ryder Cup members Max Homa and Justin Thomas have been playing at this week's Fortinet Championship.

Zach Johnson spoke about the players in his interview ahead of the tournament. In a press conference, Johnson said that he is hoping Max and Justin play well at this week's event.

He said (via SI):

"Ideally, they get some momentum. Momentum in this game can be pretty lethal. Max navigated the Presidents Cup quite well (he went 4-0 a week after winning the Fortinet last year). Something to be said about having control of the golf ball that shows in the results. But I’m not giving it a whole lot of merit in that regard. It’s four days of stroke play versus three days of team match play."

"I'm not going to put too much merit in their scorecards (at the Fortinet) in two weeks. Hopefully they show signs of great form. But I'm not overly concerned about that. The majority of the team played so much golf in July and August and your body needs a break. We have a month off from the Tour Championship to the Ryder Cup," he added.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will take place from September 14 to September 17 at Silverado Country Club.