Abraham Ancer is playing at home this weekend, as the LIV Golf Mayakoba is being played in his native Mexico. Even his first childhood coach came to the course to see him in action and surprised him with some anecdotes about their time together. "We used to call him 'La Metralleta,'" the coach recalled.

Sergio García was the coach who welcomed Abraham Ancer as a child to take his first steps in golf. Ancer would have been four or five years old, but he was always a very focused player, according to Garcia.

This was part of what Sergio García had to say about his experience as Abraham Ancer's first coach (via X @fireballsgc_):

"He was restless. I put him 50 balls in a line, and he used to stand in front of the first one and hit the 50 balls, one, two, three, four, five... without looking other thing but the ball, always completely focused on what he was doing."

"The club members used to call him 'La Metralleta' (The Machine Gun). He is stubborn. I used to tell him 'hit this basket full of balls' an he hit three... I can't explain what I'm feeling right now, because it's too much."

For Abraham Ancer also, it was a very special moment to be reunited with his now elderly coach. Here's what Ancer had to say (via X @fireballsgc_):

"He taught me a lot of things that I currently use in my golf... This emotions are incredible. I'm going to be more motivated for this weekend."

Abraham Ancer, 32, was born in Texas, but spent his childhood in Reynosa, Mexico. It was there that he began playing golf under the guidance of coach Sergio Garcia.

How is the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba going for Abraham Ancer?

Abraham Ancer played the first round at LIV Golf Mayakoba in a group with Tyrrell Hatton and Martin Kaymer. Due to the shotgun system used at LIV Golf, Ancer and his group started from hole four.

Ancer started with three birdies and a bogey on his first five holes, but then could not find his best game. He finished the round with four birdies and three bogeys for a score of 1 over. This placed him in T32 to start the second round.

During the second round (Saturday, February 3), Ancer has played for a score of 2 over (3 over overall), due to three bogeys and one birdie. At the time of writing, he has five holes left to play.

Abraham Ancer has been with LIV Golf since the inaugural season. He has played 20 tournaments on the circuit (including the 2023 Team Championship). He has finished in three Top 10s, including a third place at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedsminster, his best result so far.