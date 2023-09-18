“We used to privately call him Ken – as in Barbie”: Ludvig Aberg’s nickname explained by coach Greg Sands

Ludvig Aberg is currently one of the most promising golf players in the world. The Swedish professional golfer was ranked No. 1 in World Amatuer Golf Ranking and had a spectacular start to his professional career in the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

The 23-year-old was recently picked by Luke Donald as a wild-card entry for Team Europe in the Ryder Cup after a promising string of performances. The European captain believes Aberg is a superstar and termed him as a generational talent before picking him for his side.

Greg Sands served as a coach for Ludvig Aberg during his days in Texas Tech University. There, he was regarded for his insane potential and exemplary work-ethic. In a conversation with Daily Mail, Sands revealed Aberg was called Ken during his collegiate career.

"My assistant and me, we used to privately call him Ken – as in Barbie and Ken," he said.

Greg Sands added that the name stemmed from Aberg's positive qualities on and off the course.

"The reason being, he could do no wrong. Good looking guy, practices all the time, never causes you one minute of trouble. Ken," he said.

"God put together the perfect human being for Golf," Coach Greg Sands showers praise for Ludvig Aberg following his Ryder Cup selection

Ludvig Aberg was selected for Ryder Cup just 77 days after his first stint in professional golf. Interestingly, captain Luke Donald believes in the youngsters potential and wants him to be a great asset to the team. The same perception is shared by Aberg's coach, who believes that the Swedish golfer has an incredible disposition for golf.

"You know, as coaches we always want to have an effect on a player, but with Ludvig, I just have to downplay that, because, well, with him, God put together the perfect human being for golf," he said.

Sands stated that Aberg had the perfect physical attributes to succeed in the sport.

"He is 6ft 3ins, has this great swing, hits it where he wants and that’s before you talk about his temperament," he added.

Ludvig Aberg is slowly finding his feet in professional golf and was able to finish the BMW PGA Championship with a decent T10 position. With the Ryder Cup mere days away, the youngster has the chance to showcase his potential on the biggest stage.