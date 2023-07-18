"We've got four Claret Jugs here" – Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington practice together for the Open Championship 

The Open Championship is slated to begin this week at the famous Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The event will begin with the first round on Thursday, July 20, and will continue through the weekend. The final round will be held on Sunday, July 23.

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, and Padraig Harrington practiced on the greens before the start of the Major. On Monday, July 17, they had a lighthearted rehearsal.

The Open Championship posted a video of the golfers enjoying their practice session on its Twitter account, in which Lowry was heard saying:

"Do you have a tee time? We've got four claret jugs here lads."

When Harrington took his shot, he said:

"Glad I started on a tenner. 50 quid for the second."

McIlroy and Lowry took their shots. However, Lowry missed and the Northern Irish golfer put his hands in the air to mock him.

"Well done, Rory. I was up here thinking 'I've got this for 4 skins'," said Lowry.

The Open @TheOpen



McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington had some light-hearted preparation today.



Watch the trio and more with Inside The Open youtube.com/watch?v=6OjmBS… "We've got four Claret Jugs here."McIlroy, Lowry and Harrington had some light-hearted preparation today.Watch the trio and more with Inside The Open

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open after registering a one-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre on Sunday, July 16.

Can Rory McIlroy win the 2023 Open Championship?

Rory McIlroy has the best chance to win the 2023 Open Championship this week, with odds of +700, according to the BetMGM Sportsbook. McIlroy has won two events this year and has only missed the cut once since the beginning of the 2023 season.

Given his recent form and course expertise, the 34-year-old has a solid chance of winning his fifth Major at Royal Liverpool. He won The Open Championship at the Liverpool Golf Club in 2014.

Apart from McIlroy, the second-favorite bet this week may be Scottie Scheffler, who is followed by reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, with odds of +1200.

Rickie Fowler, the 2023 Rocket Mortgage champion, is also a popular pick after having a fantastic season. In 2014, he finished second at the Royal Liverpool. He has performed brilliantly this season and is a 20/1 or better bet for this week.

Defending Champion Cameron Smith can also win the championship this week, given his blistering performance playing on the 54-hole formate LIV Golf series.

Brooks Koepka, the 2023 PGA Championship winner, is another favorite. Shane Lowry is also named in the Sportsbook's top 25 betting list.

The following are the top bets for the 2023 Open Championship:

Rory McIlroy: +700

Scottie Scheffler: +800

Jon Rahm: +1200

Cameron Smith: +1600

Brooks Koepka: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Rickie Fowler: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2500

Tyrrell Hatton: +2500

Xander Schauffele: +2500

Collin Morikawa: +2800

Shane Lowry: +2800

Dustin Johnson: +3300

Jordan Spieth: +3300

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000

Tom Kim: +4500

Bryson DeChambeau: +5000

Cameron Young: +5000

Justin Rose: +5000

Max Homa: +5000

Tony Finau: +5000

Wyndham Clark: +5000

Sam Burns: +5500

Justin Thomas: +6600