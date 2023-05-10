“We will work with the LIV team” - LIV Golf Adelaide host responds after members raised complaints about damages caused by event 

The fourth event of the LIV Golf, which took place in April at the Grange Golf Club, drew a massive attendance of 77,000 spectators. Although the competition was a success, the course was littered with dozens of cans and beer bottles.

Chase Koepka made a remarkable hole-in-one on the Adelaide event's watering hole. Fans threw cans of booze and beer bottles in celebration of the incredible shot. However, the golf course suffered extensive damage, which will take more than six months to rebuild.

Nonetheless, the golf club will host the LIV Golf event next year and is working with the Saudi-backed series to repair the golf course as much as possible.

Barry Linke, the golf course general manager, confirmed their collaboration with LIV Golf in an interview with Golf Digest Australia. He stated:

“We are pleased with how the course has recovered following such a fantastic event, which showcased Grange to a global audience. Both courses are now back in play, with members enjoying excellent playing surfaces. This is a credit to our ground staff, who have worked tirelessly."

"We will work with the LIV team to remedy the minimal damage to the course caused by the infrastructure, which has not affected playing areas, and look forward to planning the next event,” he added.

The Club's president Nicolle Rantanen Reynolds also spoke about LIV Golf and said:

“Members missed eight days of play and received free tickets to LIV Golf on four of those days. Tee times at other clubs were arranged for members to play during the eight-day closure. From the perspective of the Grange Golf Club members and all golfers, the event provided the opportunity to see the world’s best in Australia. It was also fantastic for our state."

"As a golfer it was amazing – all golfers love to see great golf – and we got to see the best in the world," he added. "This was reflected in our member survey, with 86 percent of members being satisfied or very satisfied with the event. There were no temporary greens in use at any time. Our members were overwhelmingly positive, with more than 200 members per day now enjoying playing on both courses.”

"The behaviour of spectators was ridiculous" - Fans react to the damage committed by visitors to LIV Golf Adelaide

The Grange Golf Club polled supporters to see if they were pleased with the LIV Golf Adelaide event. 86 percent of them were satisfied or very satisfied, 7% were natural, and the remaining 7 percent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

The Advertiser, an Australian news publication, published an article on the Grange Golf Club being damaged by fans on their Twitter account. Fans chimed in with their thoughts in the comments area.

While some were disappointed with those who threw cans on the golf course, others shared the damaging information. They stated:

"The behaviour of spectators was ridiculous. Throwing drinks on a golf course - whether encouraged or not - is seriously pathetic. You can have fun without damaging other people’s property."

Soph @Sophs0123 @theTiser Good. The behaviour of spectators was ridiculous. Throwing drinks on a golf course - whether encouraged or not - is seriously pathetic. You can have fun without damaging other people’s property. @theTiser Good. The behaviour of spectators was ridiculous. Throwing drinks on a golf course - whether encouraged or not - is seriously pathetic. You can have fun without damaging other people’s property.

"I’m a member at Grange, the only places that are affected are not in the playing area whatsoever. The image of the mud here is 20m in front and 10m right of the first tee, if you’re hitting it there, you’re the problem."

Ben Layton @benlayton87 @theTiser I’m a member at Grange, the only places that are affected are not in the playing area whatsoever. The image of the mud here is 20m in front and 10m right of the first tee, if you’re hitting it there, you’re the problem… @theTiser I’m a member at Grange, the only places that are affected are not in the playing area whatsoever. The image of the mud here is 20m in front and 10m right of the first tee, if you’re hitting it there, you’re the problem…

The LIV Golf's next event will take place from May 12 to May 14 in Tulsa.

Poll : 0 votes