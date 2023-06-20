“Well written but also selective outrage” – Fans react to Tom Watson’s open letter to the PGA Tour regarding the PIF agreement

Eight-time major champion Tom Watson recently wrote an open letter asking several questions amidst the merger of the PGA Tour and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Part of Watson's letter read:

"My overarching questions remain. Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour’s financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange? We need clarity and deserve full disclosure as to the financial health of the PGA Tour and the details of this proposed partnership."

Twitter account Gary Williams reshared the letter, tweeting:

"An open letter from Tom Watson to the @PGATOUR sent this morning regarding the recent agreement with the PIF. @5ClubsGolf."

While fan reactions to the letter were overwhelmingly positive, some questioned the "selective outrage."

"Brilliant letter - can’t wait to see the response," one fan tweeted.

"Well written but also selective outrage," another opined.

"Great message with substantial points. Now let’s see if anyone is paying attention to him," another fan chimed in.

"Mr. Watson asking questions, the answers to which should never be disclosed publicly," a fan stated.

"I also understand the cries of hypocrisy" - Tom Watson slams PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan

Tom Watson also mentioned PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan in his letter, slamming him for his hypocrisy. Monahan was vehemently against LIV Golf since its inception but has now joined hands with it.

Writing about Monahan, Watson wished for a speedy recovery for the Tour commissioner, who has been on medical leave.

"First, I wish Jay Monahan a complete and speedy recovery. I respect the leadership he has shown in the past for our Tour. It can’t be an easy job," Watson wrote.

He went on to talk about Monahan's hypocrisy.

"Despite this, the veteran was quick to highlight the Tour bosses hypocrisy to work alongside PIF," Watson wrote. "Unfortunately, in the wake of recent news, I also understand the cries of hypocrisy. Because he is a smart man, I know Jay does too. In my opinion, the communication has been mishandled and the process by which the Tour agreed on a proposed partnership with PIF was executed without due process."

Tom Watson also mentioned the Saudi connection with the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"I still await Saudi acknowledgement of their role in the attacks of 9/11, which resulted in the loss of the innocent lives of 3000 of my fellow American citizens," he wrote. "I support 9/11 Families United and their efforts to release supporting exculpatory U.S. Government documents."

"That day, forever among the darkest in our nation’s history, is sadly not alone among the human rights violations we have seen employed by Saudi Arabia. I ask the Tour, how is a non-negotiable point for us one day one we negotiate around the next?" he added.

