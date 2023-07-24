What is in 2023 British Open winner Brian Harman's bag?

Brian Harman won the 2023 British Open on Sunday, July 23, ending his six-year PGA Tour title drought. This was his third win on the PGA Tour and his first since May 2017.

Harman carded a 1-under 67 on the fourth day at Royal Liverpool to aggregate at 13-under. He was six strokes ahead of the runner-ups, Tom Kim, Jason Day, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka.

Here is a list of the equipment Harman used to win his first major at Royal Liverpool:

DRIVER

Titleist TSi2 (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 5 S shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS:

Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees) with Fujikura Speeder 661 Evolution 2 S shaft

IRONS:

Titleist U•500 (3-5), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 90HY 6.0 shafts

Titleist 620 CB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S300 shafts

WEDGES:

Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (50, 54, and 60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER:

TaylorMade Daddy Long Legs

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1x

"I'm very thankful that it was this week" - Brian Harman on winning the 2023 British Open

Brian Harman admires the Claret Jug after winning the 151st Open

Brian Harman waited for over six years to get his third win on the PGA Tour. Despite plenty of top-10s, he was never able to cross the final line. As per Harman, he always had the belief that he could win again. However, it was taking a lot of time, and it wasn't getting any younger.

He said:

"It's just when it takes so much time, it's hard not to let your mind falter, like maybe I'm not winning again. I'm 36 years old. Game is getting younger. All these young guys coming out, hit it a mile, and they're all ready to win. Like when is it going to be my turn again."

Harman said it was hard to deal with the fact that he had the most top 10s since 2017 without a win until this week.

He added:

"That's a lot of times where you get done, you're like, 'Dammit, man, I had that one; it just didn't happen for whatever reason.'"

"To come out and put a performance like that together, like start to finish, just had a lot of control. I don't know why this week, but I'm very thankful that it was this week."

How much did Brian Harman win for his British Open win?

Not only did Brian Harman win the biggest title of his career on Sunday, but he also ended up bagging the biggest paycheck so far. The 36-year-old golfer received $3 million for his six-stroke win at the Royal Liverpool.

The four runner-ups, Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, and Jason Day, bagged $1,084,625 each.

Here's the payout for the Open Championship 2023:

1 Brian Harman: 3,000,000.00

T2 Jason Day: 1,084,625.00

T2 Tom Kim: 1,084,625.00

T2 Jon Rahm: 1,084,625.00

T2 Sepp Straka: 1,084,625.00

T6 Emiliano Grillo: 551,250.00

T6 Rory McIlroy: 551,250.00

T8 Shubhankar Sharma: 403,350.00

T8 Cameron Young: 403,350.00

T10 Tommy Fleetwood: 308,400.00

T10 Max Homa: 308,400.00

T10 Matthew Jordan: 308,400.00