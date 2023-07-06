What is the 2023 U.S. Women's Open ArtBall? All you need to know about the exciting generative art NFT launch at Pebble Beach

The U.S. Women's Open is debuting ArtBall, which is a unique new collection sitting at the intersection of sport and art. The two fields occasionally cross over and usually produce exceptional results. This time is no different.

According to the USGA website, the collection is defined as:

"A genesis collection of 3,010 unique ArtBall's and correlating plots on Hole 17 at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Combining the ArtBall legacy with the storied history of the U.S. Women’s Open and Pebble Beach Golf Links, the U.S. Women’s Open ArtBall aims to amplify the key elements that made the ArtBall successful: real championship data, gamification and fantasy showcases the skill of the players, the beauty of the course while delivering a new channel for fans to engage in the game of golf."

This will also be an NFT, which is the intersection of art and technology. So, in that sense, this U.S. Women's Open Artball is going to be the intersection of sport, art, and technology.

U.S. Women's Open introducing brand new ArtBall

This new crossover will be directly tied to the U.S. Women's Open, which will be held this weekend at Pebble Beach.

U.S. Women's Open (USGA) @uswomensopen



By leveraging data on the 17th hole, fans can get engaged like never before with an exciting generative art NFT launch – the 2023 #USWomensOpen ArtBall. @0xArtBall

Thanks to the intricate design of algorithms created by Amy Goodchild, a collection of unique ArtBall patterns will emerge with each stroke throughout the championship. It is tied to hole 17.

Each pattern and color scheme is made in real-time by itself. It's driven directly by input from the official championship data and will be unique to each holder’s designated section on the course.

With every single stroke, there's a chance for a totally unique piece of art to take shape. Every plot of the course has ArtBall attached to it and everything that takes place on that plot will be put into the NFT design.

With this, fans can watch and somewhat participate in the U.S. Women's Open this weekend. It is an immersive method of viewership that adds special importance to almost everything golfers do this weekend.

To get involved, head to usga.artball.io. The price is actually free, which is an extreme rarity for an NFT of any kind. They believe this is a revolutionary thing and believe in the product, so they want to see where it goes without worrying about sales.

The U.S. Women's Open is debuting something special

After purchasing, you can visit scorecard.artball.io to see your plot of land and what is happening there in real-time. As you watch golfers on television, you can see the strokes being digitally created on your ArtBall.

Every single thing matters. Now, suddenly, a missed putt can be an advantage for someone who owns that particular spot of the course. It still won't be good for any golfers, but it can create something special.

The Women's U.S. Open tees off at 10 am EST, so be sure to get involved as soon as possible.

