What is in 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open winner Stephan Jaeger’s bag? WITB explored

Stephan Jaeger claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, held at Memorial Park Golf Course. He used golf equipment from various golf manufacturers to win the event.

Jaeger played with Ping's G430 LST driver with a projected X HZRDUS black 6 TX shaft. Additionally, he employed a Callaway Paradym Ai smoke Triple Diamond Fairway Wood and Ping irons.

The German golfer relied on Titleist Vokey wedges and an Odyssey putter for his short game. He opted for a Golf Pride Z Grip for his grips, along with a Super Stroke Zenergy Piston 1.0 grip for his putter.

Here are the golf equipments Stephan Jaeger used to win the 2024 Houston Open:

Driver

Specification: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6 TX shaft

Fairway Wood

Specification: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft, Ping G425 Max (21 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Yellow 83 TX shaft

Irons

Specification: Ping S55 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Golf X100 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (50 degrees bent to 49, 54, 56 degrees bent to 57), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Odyssey Ai ONE 2-Ball

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1

Grips

Specification: Golf Pride Z Grip (full swing) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol 1.0 (putter)

"It is insane the amount of progress" - Stephan Jaeger's wife on his win at the Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger won his maiden PGA Tour event on Sunday, March 31, in the presence of his wife, Shelby and his son.

Following the victory, Shelby opened up about Jaeger's win and reflected on his incredible journey. She told the PGA Tour that Stephan Jaeger had made tremendous progress in the last year.

Speaking to reporters about Jaeger's win at the Houston Open, Shelby stated:

"He, on the Kory Ferry (Tour) he just killed it. He was so good. And it took him awhile to get that confidence out here. And I knew once he got it, he would just run with it. So that hard work that he has put in, especially in the last year and a half. Just to watch it, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' Like he's been through a lot."

"He's become a dad, he's lost his dad, all within the same timeframe and he's just. He has stepped up and he's....I don't know..like it is insane the amount of progress he's made in a year. And I couldn't be more happy for him," she added.

Stephan Jaeger embarked on his professional journey in 2012. Initially, he competed on the PGA Tour Lationoamerica and then joined the Korn Ferry Tour, before ultimately earning the PGA Tour card in 2017. He has won seven tournaments so far, including six on the Korn Ferry Tour and one on the PGA Tour.