What is Allisen Corpuz's world ranking? US Women’s Open winner's ranking explored

Allisen Corpuz triumphed at the 2023 US Women's Open, attracting the attention of golf fans all around the world. Many people are intrigued about Corpuz's world ranking and how her recent win has affected her standing in the golfing world as the dust settles on her incredible performance.

Corpuz, who is currently representing the United States, has a world ranking of 29, demonstrating her remarkable talents and consistency on the course. Corpuz has accumulated 107.92 points in her career, displaying her proficiency as a professional golfer with an amazing average of 3.08 points in each tournament.

Allisen Corpuz has continuously demonstrated her talent and determination in 35 contests. Her recent win at the US Women's Open surely helped to confirm her place among the golfing elite.

Corpuz has proved her ability to flourish under pressure, routinely providing excellent performances on the grandest platforms, with a best ranking of 3 this year.

Despite her impressive accomplishments, Corpuz has had her share of difficulties, as indicated by her lowest rating of 53 this year. Her resilience and unrelenting dedication to her art, on the other hand, have propelled her to ongoing development and upward mobility in the rankings.

Allisen Corpuz's world ranking since 2022

Since 2022, Allisen Corpuz's world ranking has been defined by both progress and disappointments. Corpuz had spurts of victory during the year 2022, reaching a career-high position of 130 in the world.

Her impressive performances for Simply Give in competitions such as the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the Meijer LPGA Classic demonstrated her talent and potential. However, like any athlete, she had obstacles, such as cuts in specific competitions that impacted her ranking.

Allisen Corpuz remained resilient and dedicated in her pursuit of success on the LPGA Tour in 2023. Her global ranking shifted from 29 to 51, reflecting the ups and downs of competitive golf.

She demonstrated her abilities at each event, attempting to grow and refine her game. Corpuz's unwavering attention and commitment to her art attest to her love of the sport and ambition to rise in the world rankings.

Event Tour Year Rank After KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2023 29 MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC FOR SIMPLY GIVE LPGA 2023 27 MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN LPGA 2023 26 BANK OF HOPE LPGA MATCH-PLAY PRESENTED BY MGM REWARDS LPGA 2023 25 COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP LPGA 2023 24 JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PLASTPRO LPGA 2023 22 THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2023 21 LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY HOAKALEI LPGA 2023 34 DIO IMPLANT LA OPEN LPGA 2023 33 LPGA DRIVE ON CHAMPIONSHIP AT SUPERSTITION MOUNTAIN LPGA 2023 33 HSBC WOMEN'S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2023 35 HONDA LPGA THAILAND LPGA 2023 51 CME GROUP TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 47 PELICAN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 54 BMW LADIES CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 82 LPGA MEDIHEAL CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 83 THE ASCENDANT LPGA BENEFITING VOLUNTEERS OF AMERICA LPGA 2022 87 WALMART NW ARKANSAS CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY P&G LPGA 2022 86 KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY P&G LPGA 2022 88 DANA OPEN PRESENTED BY MARATHON LPGA 2022 88 CP WOMEN'S OPEN LPGA 2022 88 ISPS HANDA WORLD INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY AVIV CLINICS LPGA 2022 94 AIG WOMEN'S OPEN LET 2022 134 TRUST GOLF WOMEN'S SCOTTISH OPEN LET 2022 131 THE AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 132 KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LPGA 2022 130 MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC FOR SIMPLY GIVE LPGA 2022 148 U.S. WOMEN'S OPEN PRESENTED BY PROMEDICA LPGA 2022 180 BANK OF HOPE LPGA MATCH-PLAY LPGA 2022 242 COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP LPGA 2022 284

Allisen Corpuz is prepared to leave her imprint on the world of golf and continue making steps toward her goals thanks to her patience and commitment.

Allisen Corpuz's best finish so far

Corpuz, a professional golfer from the United States, has had a significant impact on the LPGA Tour. She has six career top-10 finishes, demonstrating her abilities and competitive attitude.

Corpuz finished as the runner-up at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational, demonstrating her ability to compete at a high level. Building on her achievements, Allisen Corpuz achieved a career-high by winning the prestigious 2023 US Women's Open at the legendary Pebble Beach.

With this notable victory under her belt, Corpuz's career is on the rise, and she continues to aim for further success in the world of professional golf.

