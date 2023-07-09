2023 US Women's Open Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The US Women's Open, one of the most renowned competitions in professional golf, will conclude on Sunday, July 9. Nasa Hataoka, a Japanese golfer, has emerged as the current leader after three hard rounds, demonstrating her excellent skills on the greens.

However, she is up against Allisen Corpuz of the United States, who is hard on her tail and desperate to take the US Women's Open for herself.

Hataoka, recognized for her precision and consistency, performed admirably throughout the event, pleasing both fans and analysts. She now has a score of -7, but she has shown excellent poise under pressure in prior rounds, carding scores of 69, 74, and 66. Corpuz, on the other hand, has been a formidable competitor, behind Hataoka by -6 after rounds of 69, 70, and 71.

All eyes will be on Nasa Hataoka and Allisen Corpuz as they compete for the US Women's Open on the final day. Both players have displayed amazing talent and mental grit, making it a riveting confrontation for golf fans around the world.

Sunday Tee Times for US Women's Open

The action begins at 10:00 a.m. at US Women's Open with Jenny Coleman and Brittany Long taking their places on the first tee. These outstanding golfers will set the tone for what will undoubtedly be an exciting day of golf.

Rose Zhang and Minjee Lee, two great players noted for their remarkable consistency and strategic approach to the game, will take the court at 3:36 p.m. at the US Women's Open.

Bailey Tardy, who was leading the table yesterday at US Women's Open, will take the tee shortly after, at 4:09 p.m., ready to make her imprint in this important competition.

1st Tee(All time ET)

10:00 a.m. - Jenny Coleman, Brittany Long

10:10 a.m. - Minami Katsu, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:20 a.m. - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charlotte Thomas

10:30 a.m. - Naru Nomura, Miyu Sato

10:40 a.m. - Haruka Kawasaki, Ruixin Liu

10:50 a.m. - Cheyenne Knight, Kana Mikashima

11:00 a.m. - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Lindy Duncan

11:10 a.m. - Celine Boutier, Amari Avery

11:20 a.m. - Haeji Kang, Linn Grant

11:30 a.m. - Jeongeun Lee6, Aditi Ashok

11:40 a.m. - Albane Valenzuela, So Mi Lee

11:50 a.m. - Emma Spitz, Chisato Iwai

12:00 p.m. - Gemma Dryburgh, Hannah Green

12:10 p.m. - Mao Saigo, Monet Chun

12:20 p.m. - Benedetta Moresco, Gaby Lopez

12:30 p.m. - Dottie Ardina, Ally Ewing

12:40 p.m. - DaYeon Lee, Pajaree Anannarukarn

12:51 p.m. - Yuka Saso, A Lim Kim

1:02 p.m. - Ashleigh Buhai, Ruoning Yin

1:13 p.m. - Patty Tavatanakit, Lydia Ko

1:24 p.m. - Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda

1:35 p.m. - Minji Park, Grace Kim

1:46 p.m. - Azahara Munoz, Carlota Ciganda

1:57 p.m. - Aine Donegan, Amy Yang

2:08 p.m. - Xiyu Janet Lin, So Yeon Ryu

2:19 p.m. - Andrea Lee, Mina Harigae

2:30 p.m. - Hye-Jin Choi, Lizette Salas

2:41 p.m. - Aya Kinoshita, Marina Alex

2:52 p.m. - In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour

3:03 p.m. - Brooke Henderson, Bronte Law

3:14 p.m. - Gabriela Ruffels, Leona Maguire

3:25 p.m. - Ayaka Furue, Maja Stark

3:36 p.m. - Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

3:47 p.m. - Angel Yin, Charley Hull

3:58 p.m. - Hae Ran Ryu, Jiyai Shin

4:09 p.m. - Bailey Tardy, Hyo Joo Kim

4:20 p.m. - Allisen Corpuz, Nasa Hataoka

Stay tuned for updates and highlights as the US Women's Open approaches its conclusion, bringing memorable moments and showcasing the world's best female golfers.

