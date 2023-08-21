What is Arthur Blank's net worth? Fortune of Atlanta Falcons owner explored as he invests in Tiger Woods' Golf league

Arthur Blank has decided to add another sports franchise to his portfolio- this time a golf team. Blank is all set to become the owner of the Atlanta franchise of the TGL League, which is spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The TGL is a league for pros to play a golf simulator alongside an area for short game play.

The teams will comprise of three players and the event will take place for two hours on Monday night during prime time. While the owners cannot decide the players on the team, they can suggest names.

Arthur Blank is the owner of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL and Atlanta United in the MLS. His net worth as of 2023 is around $7.9 billion. Blank also owns a PGA Tour Superstore chain across the country. Speaking about his new team in the TGL, he said via ESPN:

"We're into golf significantly now with PGA Tour Superstore, so that's the prime motivation. We have a great relationship with the tour itself. They would probably tell you we're one of the best partners and we would say they are a great partner to us as well. So, this is a way to extend the game of golf."

Arthur Blank to bring pro golf to Atlanta through Tiger Woods' TGL League

Blank said that the TGL was a good way to get professional golf into Atlanta through this new league, even though there won't be any matches in Georgia. Arthur Blank approached TGL to become involved in the league, after being a part of the parent company that owns it, Tomorrow Sports.

"We believe in what Tomorrow Sports is going to do in the world of golf."

Atlanta will be the third team to be a part of the TGL. The Los Angeles Golf Club was the first team to be a part of the TGL, and is owned by Venus Williams and Serena Williams. The second team is TGL Boston, which is owned by the Fenway Group. The indoor golf league that is set up in partnership with the PGA Tour, is all set to commence in January 2024.