Serena Williams & family join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with Los Angeles-based TGL golf league team

Serena Williams announced the inaugural team of the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC), which will compete in the TGL, a high-tech golf league featuring six teams made up of the top PGA tour players.

The TGL Golf League is a competition started by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with Serena Williams now joining the project with her team.

The Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) has been named as the league's inaugural team, marking a major step forward for the venture, which is set to launch in January 2024.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced the news via social media.

"Thrilled to announce LAGC, TGL's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family," Williams wrote on social media.

Serena Williams @serenawilliams @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian Thrilled to announce @wearelagc —@tgl's inaugural team! An important part of Los Angeles Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @OlympiaOhanian @Venuseswilliams https://t.co/yfreL6jqM8

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also shared the news, adding:

"My wife Serena and I are delighted that Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I'm proud to announce that they're both owners in this club as well -- as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I'm building with my family, and I hope LAGC can become a part of many other families' lives too," Alexis Ohanian stated.

The TGL league will feature six teams consisting of three PGA Tour members who will compete head-to-head in a 15-match regular season. The 18-hole matches will be played on a virtual golf course and will be followed by playoffs and a championship match.

Serena Williams returns to French Open with her family

Serena Williams with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams briefly returned to the French Open in 2023, but not as a competitor but as a visitor. The three-time champion of the French Open visited Paris with her family during the tournament, posting the vlog on her YouTube channel.

"Paris, France. One of my favorite places to visit. Also, one of my favorite stops on tour at the French Open," Williams said in her latest video.

Williams won Roland Garros three times in singles: in 2002, 2013, and 2015. In doubles, she won two trophies, in 1999 and 2010. She failed to win the title in mixed doubles, losing in the final in 1998 when she played with Justin Gimelstob.

Serena Williams has been retired from professional tennis since September 2022, when she played her last match against Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes