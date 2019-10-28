Arthur Blank: Atlanta Falcons to 'think really hard' about Dan Quinn's status during bye

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank has confirmed the team will be considering Dan Quinn's position as head coach after a poor start to the NFL season.

The Falcons are 1-7 in 2019 after a 27-20 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Quinn's side were tipped to be playoff contenders this season, though Atlanta have failed to live up to the billing.

It has left Quinn under pressure, with Blank – who did confirm there were no plans for making an immediate change – revealing there will be a full evaluation during their Week 9 bye.

"I would say, much like the coaches said, I'm extraordinarily disappointed in the season, nobody would have considered 1-7," Blank told reporters.

Arthur Blank addressed the media following the game today. pic.twitter.com/bbk3NVzWA3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 27, 2019

"So we'll take the next couple of weeks during this bye period of time and evaluate where we are.

"Whatever decision we have to make will be made for the right reasons for the long term.

"We are going to do something. We're going to continue to think really hard and evaluate everything that we can do, as an owner and as a senior management team, and figure out if there's anything we can do to make some decisions any earlier or any later that would help the process.

"But we have no plans of making any change right now. I understand I have a responsibility to the fans."

Blank is reportedly close with Quinn, while the Falcons' players have openly backed their coach.

The New Orleans Saints await the Falcons in their next outing on November 10.