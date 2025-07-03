“Y’all weak as hell” - Ex-NFL All-Pro Asante Samuel rips into Ryan Clark and James Harrison for criticizing Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin has been the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization since the late 2000s. Although he has been one of the most consistently successful coaches in the regular season during that time, there has been some criticism in recent years that Tomlin's team do not make far postseason runs or advance deep into the playoffs.

This criticism has come from both fans and analysts alike, including some now former players of Tomlin's. Throughout the 2024 season, NFL analysts Ryan Clark and James Harrison have been on record questioning what the Steelers should do about Tomlin's job moving forward. Both men have outlined their respect for Tomlin, yet also made clear that some situations and campaign's have been disappointing.

As a result of this, former NFL All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel has called out both Clark and Harrison for speaking bad of their former head coach. While discussing the situation on the 'Say What Needs To Be Said' Podcast, Samuel highlighted how part of the problem is due to Clark and Harrison, and how it is not fair to criticize their former head coach now that they are retired.

The quotes were transcribed by NFL analyst Troy Montgomery of Steelers Depot in his recent article on July 2. The article in full can be found using the following link.

"James Deebo Harrison and Ryan Clark, y'all step to the table because y'all are weak as hell... Talking behind y'all former coach's back when y'all grown a** men had a chance to handle the situation when he coached y'all." Samuel said.

Is Mike Tomlin's job safe in Pittsburgh?

Tomlin is one of the greatest coaches in National Football League history and has earned the chance to prove himself with a strong and capable QB. Although the recent playoff record has not been good enough, Tomlin has had a mixture of Kenny Pickett, Russell Wilson, Mitchell Trubisky, and Justin Fields at the most important position on the football field over the past few seasons.

With a new QB in Aaron Rodgers now in Pittsburgh, expectations have grown this offseason and many fans are expecting a strong campaign in 2025. The pressure is unquestionably rising on Tomlin in Pittsburgh. However, it seems unlikely the franchise would consider losing one of the best coaches in the league when the front office has not given him a top QB to coach since the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger.

