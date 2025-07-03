Josh Allen's ex-GF Brittany reacts as Christian Kirk and wife Ozzy welcome newborn daughter Londyn

Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy have officially welcomed their baby girl, Londyn Rose Kirk, into the world. Born on June 26, 2025, the couple announced her arrival six days later with a heartfelt Instagram post captioned:

“Welcome to the world, our little angel.. Londyn Rose Kirk 🌹♥️”

Commenting on the Instagram post, Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, made her feelings known. She reacted with heart-eye emojis.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @ozzykirk)

Brittany dated the Bills QB for nearly six years. Their relationship began in college, but they’d known each other since childhood in Fresno, California. She was a regular presence at Allen’s games and even moved to Buffalo with him after he was drafted.

They broke up in 2023. Josh Allen got married to actress Hailee Steinfeld on May 31.

Christian Kirk and Josh Allen have built a friendship through shared NFL circles and off-season hangouts. Their connection goes back to at least early 2022, when they vacationed together in Mexico with other players like Kyle Allen. During that trip, Allen even tried to recruit Kirk to the Bills, joking, “Buffalo’s not that cold," which Kirk didn’t buy.

They’ve stayed close ever since. Kirk attended Allen’s TGL bachelor party in March 2025.

Besides Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend, many current and former NFL players and their wives and partners congratulated Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy.

J.J. Watt commented:

"Welcome to the world Londyn!"

Trevor Lawrence's wife Marissa wrote:

"Little Londyn!! I love you😭🤍 she’s perfect you guys!"

Broncos TE Evan Engram's wife, Emily Engram, commented:

"Omg yay!!!!! Congrats babes."

Mitch Morse's wife Caitlin wrote:

"Congrats!! She is beautiful."

Sam Darnold's wife, Katie Hoofnagle, wished:

"Baby Londyn! 🥹😭❤️ Congrats guys, she is so precious!!"

Mitch Trubisky’s wife, Hillary Trubisky, commented:

"She’s perfect, congrats."

Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy announced their pregnancy before Christmas

In a heartwarming Christmas Eve Instagram post on December 24, 2024, Christian Kirk and his wife Ozzy shared the good news. Standing in front of a glowing Christmas tree with their two French bulldogs, the couple held up ultrasound photos and captioned the moment:

“This Christmas is bringing us the best gift we could have ever received… a little Kirk on the way.”

The announcement came eight months after their wedding in Scottsdale, Arizona.

