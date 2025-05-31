Josh Allen and fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's intimate wedding rehearsal moments leaked online [In Pics]

It’s really happening! Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld are getting married this weekend. The couple, who got engaged in November 2024, were seen at their wedding rehearsal in California.

Ad

Photos from the rehearsal were leaked online by Deuxmoi on Instagram. Hailee looked beautiful in a short white dress, while Josh kept it simple in a tan suit without a tie.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh just finished a fantastic NFL season, winning the MVP award, and he’s stepping into a whole new chapter, i.e., marriage, ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Funny enough, Josh’s teammate Dion Dawkins accidentally revealed their wedding date months ago. While talking on "Good Morning Football," Dawkins excitedly said,

“May 31. It’s happening.”

Fans got super excited when they realized Dion Dawkins had accidentally shared Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s wedding date before the couple had announced it themselves. After that, Dawkins tried to take back what he said. He joked on The Rich Eisen Show, saying,

Ad

“No idea.”

Ad

But by then, the news had already spread.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld have each other's backs

Just two months before their big day, on April 1, 2025, Josh Allen went to Mexico City to support Hailee at the premiere of her movie Sinners. The couple shared a sweet moment when Allen gave her a kiss before she left for her next event.

Earlier this year, Hailee was there to cheer on Allen when the Bills QB won his first MVP award at the 2025 NFL Honors in New Orleans.

Ad

Ad

During his speech, Josh thanked her in front of everyone, calling her “my rock, my best friend,” and said,

“I wouldn’t be standing here if it weren’t for you.”

Before dating Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen was in a long-term relationship with Brittany Williams.

They knew each other since they were kids and started dating in 2017 when they were in college.

They were together for six years, but in April 2023, Brittany had deleted all pictures of Josh from her Instagram. That’s when eagle-eyed fans realized they had broken up.

Shortly after, Allen was spotted with Hailee Steinfeld.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.