2 months after leaking Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding date, Bills $60,060,000 star reveals giving "best gift"

Josh Allen is getting ready to marry Hailee Steinfeld, but his teammates have already given him a gift on the field. During the May 23 episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," Buffalo Bills OL Dion Dawkins shared what he called his "best gift" to Allen.

At the 1:17 mark, Dawkins, who signed a $60,060,000 contract with the Bills, said that the team protected Allen better than ever this season, keeping him from getting sacked too much.

"I think one of the gifts that we've got Josh this season is we've sacked him the least,” Dawkins said. “Well he's been sacked the least amount of times during the season. So I think that that's one of the best gifts that you know, his parents will admire and I think Josh will admire as well. That's my gift to the world—that Josh can walk down the aisle in one piece and be happy that he's walking down the aisle with all fingers and all toes.” [1:22]

Dion Dawkins first mentioned May 31, 2025, as Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's wedding date during an appearance on "Good Morning Football" in March 2025. However, when asked about it again on "The Rich Eisen Show" on May 23, 2025, he backtracked, claiming he was "in the fog" and had "no idea" about the wedding plans. [0:42]

The couple got engaged in November 2024, and Steinfeld showed off her ring at the NFL Honors in February 2025.

Josh Allen was a supportive fiancé at "Sinners" premiere

Josh Allen was a supportive fiancé at the Sinners movie premiere, in which Hailee Steinfeld stars alongside Michael B. Jordan and Jack O’Connell. The big event was held in Mexico City, and Allen made sure to be there, quietly slipping into the screening to support her.

On the red carpet, Allen stayed in the background, watching Steinfeld shine. He managed to sneak in a quick kiss before she was guided to her next appearance.

Later, the couple flew to New York City for the afterparty. Steinfeld wore a stunning red gown, while Allen kept it classy in an all-black suit.

Allen even talked about the movie at a Buffalo Bills press conference. He praised the film and Steinfeld’s role, saying:

"I'm so excited for her and so proud of her. It's a fantastic movie. So, go watch it."

Similarly, Hailee Steinfeld was right by Josh Allen’s side when he won the NFL’s 2025 Most Valuable Player Award at the NFL Honors on February 6, 2025.

As soon as his name was announced, Allen turned to Steinfeld for a kiss before heading to the stage to accept the trophy.

