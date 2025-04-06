"Danger’s knocking"- NFL fans warn Josh Allen after Hailee Steinfeld’s playful interaction with Michael B Jordan

At the New York City premiere of the movie "Sinners" on April 3, Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld and her co-actor Michael B. Jordan shared a fun moment, which quickly went viral.

While Hailee was being interviewed on the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre, she started talking about her co-star. As the reporter then pointed out that Michael was standing right behind her, Hailee looked over with a playful side-eye.

Michael responded with a funny gesture, and Hailee turned to him and joked, “Go away, we are talking about you.”

That is when many NFL fans jumped in to tease Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

"Danger’s knocking, Josh. You might wanna run," wrote one fan.

Another fan commented,

"Josh Allen’s living a nightmare at the moment."

A third comment wrote,

"Things aren't looking good for Josh anymore."

More NFL fans joined the comment section with their opinions.

In the movie "Sinners," Michael B. Jordan plays the role of twin brothers. Hailee Steinfeld plays the role of Mary, an important character who falls in love with one of the brothers. The supernatural thriller is set to release on April 18, 2025.

Josh Allen attended fiancée Hailee Steinfeld's movie's NYC premiere

The Buffalo Bills QB was right by Hailee Steinfeld’s side at the premiere of her new movie in New York City on April 3, 2025. The couple arrived holding hands and looked great together.

Hailee wore a stunning red dress, while Josh kept it classy in an all-black outfit. Josh’s shoes had a small touch of red, which perfectly matched Hailee’s dress.

Hailee Steinfeld also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her upcoming movie. Talking about her engagement to Josh, Hailee said she feels really thankful for all the love from Bills fans, calling Buffalo a "wonderful place."

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen started dating in May 2023. They were first seen together in New York City, which led to rumors that they were a couple. They made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024. A few months later, in November 2024, Josh proposed to Hailee during a romantic beach moment in Malibu.

