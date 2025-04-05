Josh Allen's fiancée Hailee Steinfeld gushes over Bills mafia while discussing her engagement to reigning NFL MVP

Since the day Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship went public, the Bumblebee actress has been massively celebrated by the Buffalo Bills community. In fact, she has been adored by the Bills mafia and recently praised the fans for their “incredible” support.

Ad

On Friday, Hailee Steinfeld appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about her engagement with fiancé Josh Allen. Steinfeld praised the Bills community for their “very warm welcome” and said:

"I have been given a very warm welcome. The people are incredible. It's such a wonderful, wonderful place. I love it so much." [1:18]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before talking good things about the Bills, Steinfeld made headlines for her indirect dig at the Chiefs. On Tuesday, the actress made an appearance on the "Hot Ones Versus" show with Michael B. Jordan. During a segment of the show, Jordan asked Steinfeld to list “three nice things” about the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"I can find nice things to say about anybody even if I don't like them. Yellow and red really complement them all pretty well. They are very loud. They're very loud. Yeah, that's great. You want that from a fan base." [9:53]

While Steinfeld didn’t face struggles in listing the two points, she struggled when it came to sharing the third point.

Ad

"And third, they're, uh, they're (thinking), um, not nope. ... They're, um, they, they, they, they, go hard,” Steinfeld said.

Hailee Steinfeld ‘very excited’ about getting married to fiancé Josh Allen

US Weekly released a report last month in which an unnamed source shared interesting details about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s engagement. The reporter claimed that Steinfeld has been “very excited” about getting married to Allen.

Ad

But instead of organizing a big celebration, the couple would reportedly keep their wedding an intimate event.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway. Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together,” the insider said.

The report further explained how the couple have started to work on the logistics of their wedding, and have a “few timeframes” in mind about when to organize their wedding.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.