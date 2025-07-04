Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo highlights underrated pregnancy struggles as due date nears [PIC]

Olivia Culpo, wife of San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, gave her 5.5 million Instagram followers a peek into her pregnancy challenges. Olivia is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, which means her baby is due this July.
On Thursday, she shared an IG story where she was cooking in her kitchen, but as she’s in her last stage of pregnancy, the 49ers RB's wife was sitting on a black rolling kitchen chair with armrests.
She added the caption at the bottom of her story,
“This is how we do things around here."
Culpo wore a light grey, long-sleeved, henley-style top with a few buttons open at the top and wore black loose-fitting pants. Her hair was tied back in a high ponytail, and she wore black fuzzy slippers.
In her next story, McCaffrey's better half shared the pictures and videos of the creamy chicken pot pie that she was making.
She captioned her story:
“definitely not the chicken pot pie weather but the heart wants what the heart wants.”
Olivia announced her pregnancy news in a post on Instagram in March 2025. She flaunted her baby bump in the pictures.
Christian McCaffrey's wife Olivia Culpo celebrated one year of marriage
On Monday, June 30, Olivia and Christian celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She shared a heartfelt reel on Instagram, featuring behind-the-scenes clips and unforgettable moments from the special day. She wrote a heartfelt message in her caption:
“One year down, with something new, Soon it’s more than just us two 🤍 Best day ever, best year ever… happy anniversary to the love of my life. So so thankful @christianmccaffrey 🤍"
Olivia wore a classic white bridal gown, a long-sleeved, high-neck, satin wedding dress, and a full, voluminous skirt at her wedding. The silhouette of her gown was classic and regal. The sleeves were fitted and extended into delicate, lace-trimmed cuffs, which added a vintage look. She wore a long veil that gently fell over her face and shoulders.
On the other hand, Christian McCaffrey wore a well-tailored black tuxedo, completed with a black bow tie. The Niners RB wore a small white floral boutonnière pinned on his left lapel, coordinating with Olivia’s bridal bouquet and the wedding floral decor.
