Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo announces pregnancy with maternity pics -“Next chapter, motherhood” 

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo shared some exciting news on Monday morning. Rhe former Miss Universe shared an Instagram post, announcing that she and McCaffrey are expecting their first baby.

Ad

Culpo shared black and white photos of herself wearing a flowy dress as she cradled her belly in her hands.

“Next chapter, motherhood,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Culpo also shared a video on Instagram that showed her and McCaffrey documenting their photo shoot as well as the couple holding up sonogram photos. Their dog, Oliver Sprinkles, was also seen partaking in the maternity shoot. The couple hasn't announced a due date for their baby as of now.

Ad

McCaffrey and Culpo began dating in 2019 and then got engaged in April 2023. They married in Culpo's home state of Rhode Island in July 2024.

Olivia Culpo shared a sweet Valentine's Day message to husband Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo shared a sweet Valentine's Day message for her husband Christian McCaffrey. In honor of their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, Culpo shared a photo from their wedding day in July 2024.

Ad

She accompanied the photo with a heartfelt message for her husband:

"The love of my life!!!!! Happy valentines day baby. Thank you for being the best thing that ever happened to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️,"

Ad

Culpo showed support for the San Francisco 49ers running back during a tough season in 2024. Christian McCaffrey was unable to make his season debut until Week 10 after battling both Achilles and calf injuries during training camp. He rushed for 202 yards, and 348 all-purpose yards in four games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2024, a season the team was unable to make a playoff run.

In December 2024, McCaffrey suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing on the road against the Buffalo Bills. He is expected to be ready for training with the San Francisco 49ers this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.