Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo posts before-and-after pregnancy body transformation in latest IG post

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are expecting their first baby very shortly. The former Miss Universe has documented her pregnancy on Instagram for the last few months.
In her most recent Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon, Olivia Culpo shared a series of photos of her body transformation through her pregnancy. In the first photo, she shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a beige bikini before she was pregnant with her first child.
"Then...." Culpo captioned her Instagram Story.
She then shared a recent photo of herself wearing the same bikini late in her pregnancy. She sent kudos to the designer, Devon Windsor, for creating a bikini that has been reliable as her body changes through pregnancy.
"Vs Now," Culpo wrote.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced they were expecting their first child in March. The couple began dating in 2019 and then got engaged in April 2023 after taking a cross-country road trip together. The couple got married in June 2024 in Culpo's home state of Rhode Island.
Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, spends downtime in North Carolina
Christian McCaffrey may have been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, but the East Coast is still a special place for him and his wife, Olivia.
On Tuesday, Olivia Culpo shared a carousel of photos of her recent trip to their home in North Carolina. The photos shared a glimpse of her enjoying their home as well as time on a boat. Culpo also had a girls-only dinner with friends, and their dog Oliver Sprinkles even made the trip to the East Coast.
"Carolina 🤍 " Culpo captioned the Instagram post.
In one photo, there is a special menu for "Olivia's Mommy Flight" for her cross-country trip alongside a plate of fruit and biscuits. Neither Christian McCaffrey nor Olivia Culpo has announced a due date for their baby's arrival, but have hinted that it's sometime in the next two months.
