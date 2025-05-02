“I forgot to pack workout tops”: Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shows off cute baby bump in makeshift gym outfit

Olivia Culpo - wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey - is glowing in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The model and influencer shared a mirror selfie from her latest gym workout on Friday.

Culpo showed off her adorable baby bump while rocking a makeshift gym outfit. She wore a white cropped tank top from her sister Sophia Culpo’s T-shirt collection, paired with black high-waisted maternity leggings and white athletic sneakers. She captioned her mirror selfie:

“I forgot to pack workout tops so… Bump @sophiaculpo t-shirt collection.”

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo shows off cute baby bump in makeshift gym outfit [Credits: IG/@oliviaculpo]

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey shared the exciting news in March: they expect their first child. The 32-year-old - who made history as the first Miss Universe winner from Rhode Island - revealed in a TikTok video that she found out she was pregnant shortly after having her IUD - a form of birth control - taken out.

Olivia Culpo shares third-trimester feelings

On Wednesday, Olivia Culpo - 28 weeks pregnant - shared a “Get Ready With Me” reel on Instagram for a date night, discussing her feelings during this stage of pregnancy.

She captioned her video:

"GDWM for date night 🌹"

"I am in my third trimester, I am going to dinner, Everyone says their comes a point in your third trimester, you just don't want to go anywhere. You just feel like you are not yourself so, I've definitely felt like that for a while now but, apparently it gets worse. So, I'm just going to milk the last few weeks or months or whatever I have to try and feel cute." Cuplo said.

Olivia wore Abercrombie & Fitch jeans, a sheer black top flaunting her baby bump, and black heels. McCaffrey joined her in the video wearing a sleek all-black outfit.

During an interview with PEOPLE's magazine two weeks ago, McCaffery shared what stepping into fatherhood feels like.

“I think it's already changed me in a lot of different ways," McCaffery said. "I think it puts such a positive pressure on you to not just work extremely hard, but also to be a good example, and I think it just kind of elevates you in every single way."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffery began dating in 2019, and he proposed to her in April 2023. The couple tied the knot in June 2024.

