Christian McCaffrey’s pregnant wife Olivia Culpo gets preview of handling newborn with her 3-month-old niece

In March, Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, announced that they were expecting their first child. The former Miss Universe has documented her pregnancy on social media.

On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of how she is preparing for her baby. On her Instagram Story, Culpo posted a photo of her holding her three-month-old niece alongside her sister-in-law Katie, who is married to Peter Culpo. Culpo noted that she has been getting her practice in with her niece ahead of her baby's arrival in the coming months.

"We joke that she's my baby because she is 3 months old and I got in allll my practice with her!!! I never want to give her back to her mom @katietrainorculpo," Culpo wrote.

Culpo shared a glimpse of her parenting preview (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

Culpo also joked that she loves spending time with her niece so much that she doesn't want to give her back.

Olivia Culpo celebrated third trimester with date night with Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are enjoying the final few months before they become a family of three. In a "Get Ready" style Instagram post, Culpo took her 5.4 million followers along as she got ready for a dinner date with the San Francisco 49ers running back.

As she revealed her date night look, she also shared how she was feeling as she hit the third trimester of her pregnancy.

"GDWM for date night 🌹," Culpo captioned on Monday.

In the Instagram video, Culpo discussed how she has been advised about the last few months of pregnancy. She said that she was celebrating that she still has energy and still wants to go out.

"I am in my third trimester, I am going to dinner," Culpo said. "Everyone says there comes a point in your third trimester, you just don't want to go anywhere. You just feel like you are not yourself, so I've definitely felt like that for a while now but apparently, it gets worse. So, I'm just going to milk the last few weeks or months or whatever I have to try and feel cute."-Culpo said

The couple also gave a glimpse of their date night looks, which for Culpo included Abercrombie and Fitch jeans, a sheer, black top that revealed her baby bump and heels. As for McCaffrey, he went with a black top that he paired with black pants for a classic look.

