Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia Culpo reveals trimester milestone as she preps for romantic date night

Olivia Culpo is in the home stretch of her pregnancy before she and Christian McCaffrey welcome their first child. The former Miss Universe has been documenting her pregnancy journey on social media and in her Monday morning post, she shared her feelings at this point.

Culpo, who has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, got ready for a date night out with the San Francisco 49ers running back. She expressed her feelings in the third trimester about going out.

"I am in my third trimester, I am going to dinner," Culpo said. "Everyone says their comes a point in your third trimester, you just don't want to go anywhere. You just feel like you are not yourself so, I've definitely felt like that for a while now but, apparently it gets worse. So, I'm just going to milk the last few weeks or months or whatever I have to try and feel cute."

Olivia Culpo wore Abercrombie and Fitch jeans, a sheer black top that showed off her bump and black heels. Christian McCaffrey entered the video with a monochromatic black look.

Christian McCaffrey details new 'pressure' he feels amidst wife Olivia Culpo's pregnancy

In March 2025, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo announced expecting their first child later this year. They broke the news with an Instagram post featuring maternity photos.

The 49ers running back became an Ambassador for Cadillac and during an interview for his new role, he revealed the positive pressure that comes along with impending fatherhood.

"I think it's already changed me in a lot of different ways, I think it puts such a positive pressure on you to not just work extremely hard, but also to be a good example, and I think it just kind of elevates you in every single way," McCaffrey said.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019 and the running back proposed in April 2023. They tied the knot in June 2024 in the former Miss USA's home state of Rhode Island.

