Christian McCaffrey admits wife Olivia Culpo's pregnancy has brought new kind of "pressure"

Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo, are expecting their first child together. The pair announced the good news in March 2025. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the 49ers star player opened up about his wife's pregnancy and how he is preparing to be a dad for the first time.

Christian McCaffrey has officially become the brand ambassador for Cadillac, and during the photoshoot for the brand, he talked about his wife. He acknowledged his wife's pregnancy has come with a "positive pressure."

"I think it's already changed me in a lot of different ways," McCaffrey said. "I think it puts such a positive pressure on you to not just work extremely hard, but also to be a good example, and I think it just kind of elevates you in every single way."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have been strong supporters of each other and will soon start a new chapter in their lives. They got married in June 2024, and on March 10, 2025, Culpo announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She posted two black-and-white pictures of herself flaunting her budding baby bump, along with a sweet caption that says:

"next chapter, motherhood"

The former Miss Universe has since been posting more pictures on social media, giving glimpses of her motherhood journey. She is very active on Instagram and has around 5.4 million followers on the platform.

Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia shares her budding baby bump

Christian McCaffrey’s wife, Olivia Culpo, shared a stunning picture of herself with a friend on Tuesday. The soon-to-be mother donned a beautiful all-black outfit in the snap.

She wore black gym pants and a matching top, along with a black jacket, and paired the look with white shoes. In the picture, she carefully caressed her baby bump.

"Wake and shake," she wrote in the caption of the IG story.

Still from Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

Olivia shared another Instagram story sporting a glamorous look.

Still from Olivia Culpo's Instagram story/@oliviaculpo

She shared a mirror selfie in which she wore a stylish all-white gown and paired it with a black jacket. For the accessories, Culpo wore glasses and held a black clutch in one hand.

