  Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin pens 4-word compliment for Olivia Culpo's wildlife-themed maternity photoshoot

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 12, 2025 12:00 GMT
Kyle Juszczyk&rsquo;s wife Kristin pens 4-words compliment for Olivia Culpo (Image Credit: GETTY)
On Friday, Olivia Culpo shared a black & white picture from her wildlife-themed maternity photoshoot via an Instagram post. In the picture, the Miss USA pageant can be spotted flaunting her baby bump.

Culpo wore a white knit sweater with similar-shaded shorts and finished her overall look with black boots. Culpo's IG post attracted many likes and comments, including one from Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin.

Kristin Juszczyk complimented Culpo for her beautiful looks and commented:

"Always so effortlessly beautiful!!"

Kyle Juszczyk&rsquo;s wife Kristin pens a 4-word compliment for Olivia Culpo (Image Credit: Culpo/IG)
After sharing a picture from her maternity photoshoot, Olivia Culpo posted an adorable moment of her pet dog, Oliver Sprinkles, with her baby belly. In a clip shared on her IG story, Oliver can be seen patiently waiting for baby kicks by putting her small legs on Culpo's belly.

“He’s been laying on my stomach since the very beginning of my pregnancy. In my sickest times, he refused to leave my side. Three months of bed rest*pelvic rest. He knew I needed him," Culpo captioned her IG story.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin praised TikTok star Galey Alix for 'insane' house makeover

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin praised viral TikTok star Galey Alix for giving an impressive makeover to her house. Kristin has been getting her house renovated from Alix, which has started to come together.

On Wednesday, Kristin took to her Instagram story to post a clip of herself, with fans. In the video, the designer expressed shock as she covered her face with her hand.

In the caption, Kristin expressed her excitement for the newly renovated house and wrote:

"You guys it's truly INSANEEEE. Way better than I ever imagined. @galeyalix is a pure genius and executed my vision so perfectly! You're going to hate this... but I've been told I'm not allowed to post pictures until next week. IM SORRY! That's actual torture I know buttttt it's so worth the wait."

Apart from sharing her reaction to Culpo's maternity shoot, Kristin Juszczyk shared her 3-word reaction to Jason Kelce's wife Kylie, following the birth of her 4th daughter, Finnley.



