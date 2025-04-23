Christian McCaffrey’s pregnant wife Olivia Culpo links up with her “drinking buddy” in her second trimester

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo, posted a photo of her having a mocktail version of Corona beer with her father, Peter Culpo.

Olivia, a native of Rhode Island and former Miss Universe, has been married to McCaffrey since June. The couple announced in March that they're expecting their first baby together, and she is now in her second trimester.

The photo was shared on Olivia's Instagram story on Tuesday, where she stood with her father, holding the alcohol-free drink.

"My drinking buddy has arrived," Olivia captioned.

Olivia Culpo's IG story with father (image credit: instagram/oliviaculpo)

McCaffrey shared to PEOPLE magazine on Tuesday that his wife has had some unexpected cravings.

"She's been craving salads," McCaffrey said. "I never knew that was a thing. I don't know what it is about the leaves, but she's been craving them."

Christian McCaffrey's jaw hit the floor when Olivia Culpo shared the pregnancy news

Run the Playlist Live at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII - Source: Getty

Olivia Culpo recently shared the dramatic story of how she discovered her pregnancy. She explained in a TikTok video on Tuesday that it happened just weeks after having her IUD removed in September.

"I kept feeling sick in the mornings — I just genuinely thought it was my vitamins or maybe it was my hormones readjusting," Culpo said.

The model explained that on the day she found out, she had poured a glass of wine before deciding to take a pregnancy test as a precaution.

"I take the test and I'm like, 'Oh my god, there are two lines,'" Culpo said. "My whole body went numb. I was so shocked."

The timing particularly surprised her, as she only had her birth control device removed four weeks earlier.

Her husband's reaction matched her surprise.

"Christian bulldozes in and I just pass him the test and his jaw hits the floor just like mine," Culpo said.

The pregnancy is particularly significant to Culpo, who has been candid about her endometriosis issues. She had surgery to remove damaged tissue in 2020, which she attributes to allowing her to become pregnant.

"It gave me not only my life back, but it's also given me the ability to create new life," Culpo said.

During her pregnancy, Culpo has continued to keep her signature style while adjusting to her changing body. On Easter Sunday, she wore a floral mini dress that highlighted her baby bump, humorously comparing herself to "an Easter egg in an Easter basket" in a TikTok video.

The couple has been enjoying the NFL offseason, vacationing at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee and getting ready for parenthood.

