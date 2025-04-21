San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife Olivia Culpo are getting ready to welcome their first child. On Monday, Culpo shared a picture of them celebrating Easter together on her Instagram stories.

The model and actress wore a mid-thigh floral, pleated dress with white Manolo Blahnik heels, gold earrings and a light gray Hermes Birkin bag. McCaffrey kept it simple with a half-sleeve white shirt and black pants. She captioned the post,

“Last Easter as a party of two.”

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo celebrate last Easter as "two" ahead of power couple's awaited first baby birth, Instagram

Culpo is reportedly seven months pregnant. She’s been sharing updates on her pregnancy via TikTok and Instagram. Her recent content includes “Get Dressed With Me” videos and behind-the-scenes looks at her day.

For Easter, she revealed in a TikTok video that she tried on two outfits. The first was a blue dress she’d worn to a baby shower. She said it looked “cute” but also joked that it was “giving tent.” She went with the second option instead — the floral pleated dress.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey announced their pregnancy in March, via an Instagram post. The 32-year-old shared black-and-white photos showing her baby bump and captioned the post:

“Next chapter, motherhood.”

The couple got married in 2024, having dated since 2019. In the past, Culpo has spoken about fertility struggles. On her reality show, The Culpo Sisters, in 2022, McCaffrey’s wife said endometriosis made her worry about having children.

“I want to have kids, but I want to make sure that I can. It could be really hard for me to have babies,” she said during that episode.

Now, the couple is preparing to become parents for the first time.

Christian McCaffrey honored at Valor Christian as Olivia Culpo shares emotional tribute

On Apr. 5, Christian McCaffrey was honored at Valor Christian High School in Colorado, where his number 5 jersey was officially retired. He attended the ceremony with his wife. Olivia Culpo posted multiple snapshots from the day on Instagram, sharing that she was “emotional in the best way.”

During his high school career at Valor Christian, McCaffrey recorded 141 total TDs and 8,845 all-purpose yards. He was also named Gatorade Football Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013.

This offseason has seen CMC’s name surface in several trade rumors, but he remains on the Niners roster. For now, he’s focused on football and personal milestones.

