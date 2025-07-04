“Just not going to sit over here” - Titans OT weighs in on Cam Ward-Will Levis QB competition

Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of this year's draft, is expected to be the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback for the 2025 season. However, Titans' JC Latham predicts a very intense competition with Will Levis when practice resumes later this month.

The left tackle, who was selected seventh last year and signed a $26.04-million contract, said Thursday on Sirius XM's "Movin' the Chains:"

"Will’s just not going to sit over here and say ‘Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it.’ Cam’s not gonna expect it to be just given to him. Throughout the spring, I think that’s the one thing all the coaches and players on the team have seen - both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot."

Late in May, Levis acknowledged that his chances of beating Ward for the starting job were slim:

"I think anyone who's ever been in my situation can agree that it sucks. I'm just trying to do everything I can not to let it affect me. I'm just being the same dude every day in the building and being here for the guys."

Nevertheless, he had nothing but friendly and respectful interactions with the "really smart kid."

"We've been able to talk a lot about just the different installs that we've gone through and hearing his perspective, how he sees things," Levis said.

Titans coaches discuss Cam Ward's adjustment to the NFL after stellar college career

Cam Ward rose from zero-star recruit to the first pick of the draft with his voluminous passing ability being one of top attributes. However, he needs to eliminate a few holes from his game.

During spring camp, he made attempts that were intercepted by the opposition. Offensive coordinator Nick Holz said of the young prospect's mistakes:

"I'm sure in college, that was open and got completed. This time, there was a different result. And he's kind of like, 'Well, I used to do this and that.' Now he sees the speed of the game, how quick those windows are."

Meanwhile, coach Brian Callahan opined:

"He's gotten better every time he stepped out. In every situation, a lot of things are new, and every time he did it again or had an opportunity to see the rep again, he did a nice job of taking the coaching points and improving on the next time out."

The Titans resume practice on July 26 and all eyes will be on the competition for the starting quarterback job.

