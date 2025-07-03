"If she does it....." - Tom Brady deep dives into ocean keeping up with his "mermaid's" adventurous spree during vacation in Spain

Even in retirement, Tom Brady can’t resist a challenge, especially when it comes from his kids. The NFL legend spent part of his European summer in Spain this week, sharing glimpses of his Mediterranean adventures.
Brady’s Instagram followers got a front-row seat to the playful family moment on Wednesday. In one video, his 12-year-old daughter, Vivian, jumped off a yacht into the blue water below.
Brady captioned the clip simply: “If she does it…”
Another video showed the Brady diving in after her, finishing the thought with: “Then I guess I have to also.”
It was a lighthearted snapshot of a father willing to follow his daughter’s lead.
Vivian is Brady's youngest child with former wife Gisele Bündchen. He also has two sons. One with Bündchen and another with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Earlier during their trip, Brady posted a photo of Vivian floating peacefully in an inner tube, smiling back at him. Over the image, he wrote:
“My little mermaid soaking up the sun and the sea ♥️.”
The ocean plunge is only part of Brady’s whirlwind European travels this summer. Before landing in Spain, he attended the high-profile wedding celebration of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice.
Tom Brady wraps up month-long European tour before Fox duties resume
After the wedding, Tom Brady continued his tour across the continent. He spent time in the Netherlands and Germany with his children. The family visited Amsterdam's historic attractions, such as the Anne Frank House, before heading south to the Spanish coast.
Brady has adopted a busy routine since retiring from the NFL for good in 2023. He ventured back into the United States last month to participate in the Fanatics Games.
It is a multi-event tournament pitting athletes and celebrities against each other. He walked away with a first-place finish and a $1 million prize before jetting back across the Atlantic.
With the NFL season approaching, Brady will soon resume his role as a broadcaster for Fox Sports, where he’s signed on for one of the most lucrative media contracts in sports history.
